Young authors gather at the Schoettle

Symposium draws crowd from area schools to focus on writing

DeltaARTS DeltaARTS hosted the annual Young Authors Symposium at the Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center on February 12th. Seventy-five sixth graders from ten area schools participated in this inspiring creative experience focused on narrative writing led by actress and writer, Jenny Odle Madden. Jenny is co-founder of Voices of the South, a theatre troupe in Memphis that adapts southern literature for the stage with a goal of illuminating the heart and voice of the stories or poems by keeping the exact language intact.

Through a strategically layered process the students engaged in observation, description, sound, feelings, pattern, and interpretation which led to the writing and final editing of their original monologues. Students then shared their creations with a really appreciative and perceptive audience.

When asked about the experience students responded in the following ways: “When I arrived, I was nervous but after a while I realized I was with a whole bunch of kids that I could relate to, and it was amazing.” “This is a great way to learn, and I found that I was brave.” “I see that I am good at writing.

My teacher saw something in me that I didn’t and that’s great!” “This experience has made me feel smart and appreciated.”

The students’ monologues will be compiled as an anthology and sent to each student author and their language arts teachers as well as placed in the school libraries. A very special thank you to the language arts teachers for recommending and bringing such talented students, and to the wonderful AP Literature and Teacher Cadet students from Marion High School who served outstandingly as Young Author Facilitators! We couldn’t have done it without you.

By Kelly Pouncey