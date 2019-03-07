SPORTS

• Spring Volleyball Signups — Registration is now underway for the J.W. Rich 2019 Spring Volleyball season. Stop by the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., or on Saturdays during basketball season to sign up. Register by Friday, Feb. 1 to receive a $10 discount on the $50 registration. Play is open to girls ages 8 to 18 (must be 8 before the start of play). $50 annual membership dues are also required if not already paid). For more information, visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club’s Facebook page.

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride —

Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m.

to noon. 4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides. $40 entry fee, kids 12 and uner $20.

Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, email madison.marioncoc@ outlook.com or visit marionarchamber.org to register.

• Spring Sports Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. It’s that time again. Spring Sports Registration is underway. If your child likes variety, the Boys & Girls Club offers it.

Games are scheduled where kids can play multiple sports. Call or come by to ask how you can get sports fees as low as $50/sport.

Come by the Club, 990 N.

Missouri St., in West Memphis, or call 870-7351658. Sign-ups are underway for Volleyball (ages 818), Baseball (boys, ages 613), Soccer (co-ed, ages 314) and Softball (ages 6-14).

• Sporting Clay Shoot —

Saturday, March 30, at the Great River Lodge, in Proctor. Four-person team competition, and individual competition in Junior (ages 13-18) and Adult (18 and up) divisions, plus a 12-andunder “BB” competition.

Prizes for each category.

Registration deadline is March 22, and space is limited. For more information, call (870) 400-4000, (870) 636-2627, or visit www.wmcs.com/sportingclay- showdown.

• CASA 5K — Need a new year’s goal? Want to support a great organization? Start getting ready for the 3rd annual CASA 5K. Details are still being finalized but the event is set for May.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Avocates) of the Arkansas Delta is a multicounty nonprofit that helps children in crisis, particularly those in the foster care system. For more information, find CASA Arkansas Delta on Facebook.

• St. Francis Gravel Classic — March 2-3 at Mississippi River State Park. Mid-South cyclists and runners who are eager to bike or run the new Mississippi River State Park trail (2955 Arkansas State Highway 44 near Marianna) have the perfect opportunity at the St. Francis Gravel Classic on March 2 and 3.

The event consists of three separate bike rides of 55, 25 and 12 mile distances on Saturday and two separate runs of 25 and 12 miles on Sunday. Both events will be staged on gravel roads starting at the Mississippi River State Park and continue through the St. Francis National Forest. PR. Event Management is producing the weekend events.

Register online at runsignup. com/Race/AR/Maria nna/StFrancisGravelClassic.

For additional information, go to pr-event management. net.