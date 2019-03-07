Noises in the Basement

‘The Postscript’ By Carrie Classon

Noises were coming from my basement.

They were not noises I could readily identify. For the record: if there is a noise coming from your basement that you cannot identify, there is an excellent chance it does not bode well.

Of course, this was not my assumption. My assumptions are invariably optimistic ones. If something does not go as I expect, I assume it is for the best. If something is unresolved, I assume it will all work out in the end. If there is a bad sound coming from the basement, I assume it is likely nothing.

But sometimes, it is something. Yesterday, it was my pump.

I live in a farmhouse, and I do not use the term figuratively. My house is the original home on a 40-acre parcel that is now part of the city. Surrounded by the last fringe of woods, my house never acquired the modern conveniences of city water or sewer. The mysteries of my septic system were explored a few years back and the system was updated, but nothing has been done to the well. I have experienced ominous fluctuations of water pressure and strange growling and thumping noises for several months that I have airily dismissed as “nothing.”

Yesterday I turned on my tap and it really was nothing: no water, no sound, no pump.

Vern, the pump man, was summoned and the news went from not very promising to just plain bad. It turns out that water pumps are not self-healing. Now, drinking water from gallon jugs and wondering exactly how long I can go without a proper bath, I am also wondering what other noises I have disregarded.

My marriage consisted of a very loud noise in the basement that lasted for several years and grew louder and louder towards the end. I did acknowledge the noise, but I attributed it to a variety of things that would surely get better given enough patience and sufficient cotton in my ears.

Since then, instead of simply turning up the volume on the radio, I thought I had gotten better at saying, “Hey! What the heck is that racket?” But now I am wondering how true this is. A lot of energy and time is spent in needless worry over things that never occur — or things that will occur whether I worry or not. I am not someone who will expect or assume the worst. But just because I consistently choose to assume the best, does not mean that the worst may not be true. And if I am really honest with myself, I have to admit that I do worry about what might be making all that noise in the basement but refuse to find out — or even admit that I am worried — because I am afraid.

Am I really such an optimist if, somewhere in my heart of hearts, I fear the worst and assume the best because it is easier than facing the truth?

Vern seems to have things in hand. He says the pump’s failure was probably inevitable and that I likely did not hasten its demise by ignoring the dying moans and death rattle. The replacement pump will be expensive and involve a lot of pipe and electrical wiring and plumbing — all things that cause me great apprehension because I know very little about them.

But at the end, the basement will be quiet again.

And perhaps, in this new stillness, I can be a little more observant of the other small and occasionally frightening noises that might require my attention.

Carrie Classon is a writer and performer. She is the author of “ I’ve Been Waiting All My Life to be Middle Aged” and is a nationally syndicated columnist. Contact her at www. carrieclasson. com.