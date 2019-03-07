Teams announced for high school basketball state finals

Games airing statewide exclusively on AETN beginning Thursday

From the Arkansas Educational Television Network

www.aetn.org CONWAY — The Arkansas Educational Television Network will broadcast the 2019 1A-6A high school basketball state finals live from the Hot Springs Convention Center Bank OZK Arena beginning Thursday, March 7, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association.

Games will be available to watch online at aetn.org/sports after broadcast.

AETN Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on AETN’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings.

The Arkansas high school basketball state finals will air live on AETN Sports at the following times:

• 5A boys – Thursday, March 7, 3:30 p.m.

pregame show, 4 p.m.

tipoff. Little Rock Hall vs.

Marion.

• 4A girls – Thursday, March 7, at 5:45 p.m.

Berryville vs. Batesville.

• 3 A boys – Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Ashdown vs. Drew Central (Monticello).

• 6A girls – Friday, March 8, 2 p.m. pregame show, 2:30 p.m. tipoff.

Bentonville vs. Northside (Fort Smith).

• 6A boys – Friday, March 8, at 4:15 p.m. Northside (Fort Smith) vs. Bryant.

• 5A girls – Friday, March 8, at 6 p.m. Jonesboro vs.

Little Rock Christian.

• 1A boys – Friday, March 8, at 7:45 p.m. Nevada (Rosston) vs. Izard County (Brockwell).

• 3A girls – Saturday, March 9, 11:30 a.m.

pregame show, noon tipoff.

Mountain View vs. Atkins.

• 2A boys – Saturday, March 9, at 1:45 p.m.

England vs. Clarendon.

• 1A girls – Saturday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m.

Wonderview (Hattieville) vs. Rural Special (Fox).

• 4A boys – Saturday, March 9, at 5:15 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Mills (Little Rock).

• 2A girls – Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

Riverside (Lake City) vs.

Melbourne.

On the Monday following the finals, games will be available to watch at aetn.org/sports, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be viewable at aetn.org/sports/youtube and through the PBS app on mobile or streaming devices.

Special content produced for the state finals can be found at aetn.org/sports.

Featured videos highlight the students, traditions and excitement that make Arkansas schools unique, including outstanding student athletes, mascots, bands, cheerleaders and more.

The Arkansas high school basketball state finals are also broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in Central Arkansas and at 1037thebuzz. com/basketball.

AETN Sports, the new home for high school state championships in Arkansas, recognizes the vital role high school activities play in the education and development of young adults, while connecting families statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season. Under contract with the Arkansas Activities Association, AETN will broadcast high school championship activities for football and basketball for classifications 1A-7A. In addition to creating viewing opportunities for those who may not be able to attend the games, AETN Sports enables talented young athletes to connect with college recruiters and potential scholarships.

Some weekend programming will be preempted during the broadcast of state championship games. An up-to-date schedule with options for email reminders and calendar syncing is available at aetn.org/schedule.

The Arkansas Activities Association is the statewide governing body for athletics and activities in Arkansas. The AAA’s mission is to promote the value of participation in interscholastic activities in the AAA member schools and to provide services to the schools in a fair and impartial manner while assisting and supporting their efforts to develop thinking, productive and prepared individuals as they become positive, contributing citizens modeling the democratic principles of our state and nation.

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life.

AETN delivers local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through the distinct channels AETN PBS, AETN Create, AETN PBS KIDS, AETN World and AETN AIRS on SAP.

Audiences can also watch on several digital platforms, and members with AETN Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. AETN depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the state of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming.

Additional information is available at aetn.org.

AETN is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).