The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs

are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• ARDOT Public Involvement Meeting – For Military Road project at Marion Methodist Church Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.

• MBN Conquistador Challenge/Steak Cook-off –

Esperanza Bonanza Pavilion at the Marion Sports Complex Friday and Saturday, March 8-9.

• Crittenden Youth Theatre Auditions – “A Thousand Cranes” Monday, March 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Public Ballot Draw for City Council Race in May –

Monday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

at the Crittenden County Office Building, 116 Center St., Marion.

• Praise Dance Competition – Saturday, March 23 at 4 p.m. at Christian Brothers University Theater, 650 E. Parkway S. Memphis.

Admission is $15. To compete for prizes register your team at www.danceinhisname. org

• West Memphis Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast – Tuesday, March 26 at the VFW, 406 S. Avalon St., West Memphis. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Lions Club member or contact C. Ross at 901568-7218 or Fred Leonard at State Farm.

• ASU Mid-South Career Expo – Thursday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Joint WMCOC/Marion COC Business After Hours – at Mound City Delta Farm Resorts & Events Thursday, March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Motivated Authors Spotlight Showcase –

Saturday, March 30 at the West Memphis Civic Center from noon to 3:30 p.m.

• Free Tax Preparation West Memphis Public Library –

Open until mid April when tax season is over, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. For appointments call Yvonne Howard at 901-433-4334.

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride –

Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon. 4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides. $40 entry fee, kids 12 and under $20. Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, e-mail madison. marioncoc@outlook.com or visit marionarchamber.org to register.

• DeltaARTS Show Opening for Jimpsie Ayres & Jeanne Seagle – Friday April 12 at ASU Mid-South.

• 38 Special at East Arkansas Community College –

Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets go online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

• 4th Annual Sultana Disaster Conference and Symposium – Saturday, April 27.

• DeltaARTS presents “Art on the Levee” – Saturday, April 27 at Waverly Plantation at 5 p.m.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization soliciting public comments – Concerning the Metropolitan Transportation Plan. This initial public comment period will end on May 1. Please contact the MPO at 796 W.

Broadway, West Memphis if you have comments or questions concerning this document. You may also call, fax or e-mail us at 870-735-8148; fax no. 870-735-8158. The current MTP may be reviewed at the MPO office, the MPO’s web site at wmats.org or at the following locations: West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis; Office of the Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion; Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion; Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis; Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion; or Woolfolk Library, 100 Curne, Marion. Also on the MPO web site, wmats.org, there is a link to a short survey regarding transportation issues in Crittenden County.

Please visit our web site and fill out the survey online.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs.

Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• After School at Risk Program – Total Deliverance Cathedral Church is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the following locations: Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper M-F at 3:15/snacks at 4:15-5 p.m.

Saturday and days of no school from 12 until 1:15 p.m. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree, supper from 7:45/snack 8:30-9:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./snacks at 1:15 p.m. Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin, supper M-F after school at 4:15-5 p.m./snacks at 5-5:30 p.m. Whole Truth Church, 524 2nd St., Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7:30-8:15 p.m./snacks 8:15-8:45 p.m.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year.

Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m.

As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability.

Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.