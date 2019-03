Crushers take 2nd in Mayhem

The 16U Crittenden Crushers came in 2nd in gold at the Mississippi Mayhem tournament this past weekend in Southaven. The Crushers are: (back row) Riley Jackson, Kiara Ledezma, Riley Langston, Saja Wilson (front row) Emerson Miller, Samantha Holt, and Kora Wilson. The Crushers are coached by Chris Wilson (right) and Kevin Holt (left). More local teams will be in action this weekend as the Mississippi Mayhem continues for 14U and 12 teams.

Submitted photo