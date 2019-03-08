Northeast Arkansas FIshing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Lake Poinsett

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said, “You never know this time of the year whether it is going to be hot, cold, rain or sunny. Bait sales have been slow, but we are still keeping the minnows, worms, some frozen bait, and other fishing supplies just to be ready for you.

Work is going forward on getting Lake Poinsett back to, “the Best Place to Fish.” Meanwhile, other area lakes such as Lake Hogue and Lake Charles are destinations in this area. Stop in for your bait supplies on the way there.

***

Boxhound Marina reported that they had no anglers over the recent days. The lake conditions are normal level of water and clear.

But across the board – bream, crappie, black bass and catfish – the reports were poor.

***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies & Guides said water levels are running at 400 cfs and water clarity has been good. The river is looking great and the smallmouth bass and brown trout have been hitting. “More rain is in the forecast may flood the river this week.

But we’re hopeful it will not. As always check my blog at springriverfliesandguides. com for the latest updates on river conditions.” It has been a very wet season this year and the main river can be difficult to wade. The trout are biting great, anglers just might have to work a little harder to get the fly down. Olive Woollies and Y2Ks have been the main producers. “On some days we have had some great hatches and a pheasant tail, hare’s ear or Copper John work great. Make sure and let the fly swing out at the end of the drift with short fast strips back upstream.

Hot pink and orange Trout Magnets are hot on the spinning rods, and crankbaits for the browns work great.”

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is high and off color.

This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is over. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.

***

White River

Triangle Sports said it had no reports. The level and current of the river is rising, and the clarity is poor.

Crown Lake