Sisters score big in NEA Horse Show competition

A couple of local young ladies whose names are often in the paper because of their accomplishments are in the news again.

The Northeast Horse Show Association, of which the girls are members, have announced their high point awards for 2018 in Jonesboro.

High point champion for Queens, Youth Western Pleasure, Youth Horsemanship, Junior Barrels and Ladies Gaited is Caitlyn Rains of Proctor.

Caitlyn was also 4th place in the Stake Race and 2nd place in Walk Trot 11 and over. She won the overall youth pleasure high point and the overall assocation high point with more points than any rider in the association.

Outstanding horsemanship is a family affair in the Rains household.

Her sister, Bethany Rains, also of Proctor, won high point champion in Buckaroo Western Pleasure.

She was 2nd in Buckaroo Horsemanship, 4th place in Queens and 6th place in Walk Trot 11 and over.

These two young ladies have competed in horse shows around the region and always seem to come out winners.

NEAHSA is a horse show association hosting 12 shows a year that are the qualifying shows for the Arkansas State Championship Show held in Little Rock each year over Labor Day weekend. The top five exhibitors in each class qualify for state and compete in hopes of becoming the next Arkansas State Champion. These exhibitors compete against all top exhibitors from associations all over the state.

