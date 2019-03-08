The Public Record

Feb. 27 Oscar Aden, 45, and Tracy Driver, 43, both of Marion Justin B. Eddins, 34, and Cassandra A. Johnson, 34, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Julian A. Grandberry, 26, and Annica B. Collins, 31, both of West Memphis Leandrew Logan, 52, and Shantelle D. Wolfe, 43, both of Earle Feb. 28 Feltcher R. Sampley, 55, and Jamie D. Brigance, 46, of West Memphis Eduardo Luz, 29, and Faviola G. Patino, 27, both of Memphis March 1 Lance C. Fletcher, 35, of West Helena, and Kimberly A. Comfort, 24, of Marion Benjamin G. Wells, 49, and Martha J. Sims, 47, both of West Memphis Joseph C. Henslee, 32, and Ashley N. Henslee, 33, both of Marion Genaro Resendiz, 26, and Maria I. Rostro, 19, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Alex G. Flake, 25, and Delaney K. Chapple, 23, both of Marion Daniel S. Eckard, 21, and Kamaria O’Donoghue, 23, both of Marion Pascual A. Quirino, 55, and Beatriz Giraldo, 54, both of Cordova, Tennessee March 4 Ubalco Bolanos, 35, and Guillennia Macias, 38, both of Memphis Artemio Castillo, 45,and Thelma Quezada, 39, both of Walls, Mississippi Raymond T. Woods, 34, of Memphis, and Brook T.

Pearson, 26, of Spring Hill, Tennessee Williams T. Jenkins, 47, and Lillie K. Bailey, 43, both of West Memphis Jose R. Hernandez, 22, of Blytheville, and Galilea Hernandez, 19, of Marion Alfredo V. Gonzales III, 26, and Donna E. Balderas, 48, both of Memphis Fraclin Munoz, 39, and Maria Bolanos, 41, both of Memphis March 5 Gerardo Sanchez, 43, and Jose M. Garcia, 45, both of Memphis Agustin Zamora, 30, and Dulce O. Bautista, 27, both of Memphis Jean C. Ninganza, 27, and Aline Nifasha, 19, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 19 Shaquonta Ingram vs. Mark Ingram Feb. 20 Diane Gray vs. Ronnie Joe Gray Tabatha Newingham vs.

Jeffery Alan Newingham William King vs. Lindsey Nicole King Feb. 25 Tyrone Barber vs. Angela Barber Feb. 26 Beth Cresswell vs. John Shearin Chancey Joy Tilley vs. Justin Lee Tilley March 1 Courtney Clements vs. Anthony Clements Twana Hubbard vs. Calvin Hubbard

Marion Police Reports 02-18-19 / 02-25-19

02-18-19 – 11:45am – 613 Kosier – Theft of Property 02-18-19 – 8:25am – 127 Lori – Persons in Disagreement / Criminal Mischief 02-18-19 – 3:00pm – 408 E.

Brinkley Loop #8 – Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz 02-18-19 – 910 Pleasant Plains Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-18-19 – 12:06pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 02-19-19 – 3:20pm – 238 Cabriolet – Persons in Disagreement 02-19-19 – 1:06pm – U/K Criminal Mischief 02-19-19 – 5:00am – 101 Brougham – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 02-19-19 – 3:30pm – 134 Willow – Terroristic Threatening 02-19-19 – 6:47pm – 423 Birdie #6 – Persons in Disagreement 02-19-19 – 2:50pm – 126 Lori – Harassment 02-19-19 – 3:30pm – 709 Lackey Road – Domestic Battery 02-19-19 – 3:30pm – 709 Lackey Road – Domestic Battery 02-20-19 – 9:40am – Bills Grill Road – Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle 02-20-19 – 7:30am – 505 Par – Theft of vehicle 02-20-19 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Criminal Contempt 02-20-19 – 4:30pm – 505 Par #2 – Failure to Pay Rent / Vacate 02-20-19 – 5:37am – 2 Flowers Trail – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property x 2 02-21-19 – 8:45am – 801 Lasaile – Domestic Battery 02-21-19 – 12:00pm – 138 Block – Shoplifting 02-21-19 – 10:15am – 66 Ash Cove – Possession of a Schedule VI LT 4 oz 02-21-19 – 3:31pm – 117 Chestnut – Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member 02-21-19 – 10:46am – 117 Chestnut – Forgery / Possession of a SCH 1 or 11 LT 2 GM 02-21-19 – 6:00pm – 115 Lori – Breaking and Entering / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card / Theft of Property x 2 02-21-19- 6:00pm – 115 Lori – B & E / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card / Theft of Property x 11 02-22-19 – 7:30am – 1114 Highway 77 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 02-22-19 – 8:52am – 131 Chestnut – Financial Identity Fraud 02-22-19 – 9:00am – 103 Sherwood Cove – Probation / Parole Compliance Search 02-22-19 – 12:20pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Failure to Register 02-22-19 – 9:45am – 113 Sherwood Cove – Probation / Parole Compliance Search 02-22-19 – 9:00am – 333 Redwood Cove – Theft of Property 02-22-19 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Terroristic Threatening 02-22-19 – 1:25pm – 4001 Commercial Center Drive Fleeing / Theft by Receiving / Aggravated Assault on upon a Certified Law Enforcement Officer / Criminal Mischief / Resisting Arrest / Criminal Mischief 02-22-19 – 6:08pm – 419 Birdie #12 – Persons in Disagreement 02-23-19 – 10:00am – 414 W.

Brinkley Loop #5 – General Information 02-23-19 – 10:30am – 527 Par #4 – Persons in Disagreement 02-23-19 – 12:34pm – 610 Charleswood – Terroristic Threatening 02-23-19 – 7:45am – Hickory – ORD 109 02-23-19 – 3:00pm – 114 Judge Smith – General Information 02-23-19 – 10:10pm – 368 South wind – General Information 02-24-19 – 1:25pm – 136 Sherwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-24-19 – 2:00am – Hickory – Public Intoxication 02-24-19 – 10:00pm – 1218 Marion Lake – Criminal Trespass 02-24-19 – 1:54pm – 116 Sycamore – General Information 02-24-19 – 2:25pm – 126 Cottonwood – Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 02-24-19 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 02-24-19 – 5:00pm – 433 Birdie #1 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of a Firearm 02-24-19 – 10:37pm – 2700 02-25-19 – 1:07am – 1182 L.H.Polk – Communicating a False Alarm 02-25-19 – 6:00pm – 509 Par – Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 02-25-19 – 4:43pm – E. Brinkley Loop – Harassment 02-25-19 – 5:00pm – 254 Alta Vista – Harassment 02-25-19 – 6:30pm – Military Road – Disregard Traffic Control Device

West Memphis Police Reports 2/18/18 – 2/25/19

2/18/19 0:36 3901 Petro RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/18/19 1:15 3225 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/18/19 2:23 520 Parkway DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/18/19 3:39 2100 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/18/19 8:30 1400 Ashwood DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/18/19 9:03 626 E Broadway AVE LOITERING 2/18/19 13:19 600 N 7Th ST HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 2/18/19 14:01 2050 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 2/18/19 14:16 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/18/19 16:30 600 N 7Th ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN OR OTHER MEDIC 2/18/19 16:30 806 Richland DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/18/19 16:38 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/18/19 18:20 626 S 19Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 2/18/19 20:12 1334 S Avalon ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/18/19 21:32 1151 Goodwin AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 2/19/19 5:40 798 W Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 2/19/19 11:21 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/19/19 13:35 302 N 11Th St. THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/19/19 13:55 Unknown FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER ARE FORGED 2/19/19 14:16 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/19/19 16:21 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 2/19/19 16:21 501 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/19/19 16:23 113 Missouri ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/19/19 17:56 100 Court Contempt Of Court 2/19/19 18:43 north 14th/east barton Robbery 2/19/19 18:52 1850 N Avalon St. 36 GENERAL INFORMATION 2/19/19 23:27 700 S Avalon ST 44 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 2/19/19 23:39 Jackson / Cox POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/20/19 9:35 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/20/19 9:43 429 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 2/20/19 9:46 210 W Jackson AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/20/19 10:14 North Service Road at on ramp for Interstat 55 North LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/20/19 10:27 502 N Avalon ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 2/20/19 10:45 798 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 2/20/19 13:07 2315 E Service RD 104 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/20/19 13:08 410 S Avalon ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 2/20/19 13:11 507 Belvedere DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/20/19 14:47 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 2/20/19 16:12 501 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/20/19 16:23 501 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/21/19 4:10 West Broadway Ave. / Clement Rd FAILURE REGISTRATION FEE 2/20/19 17:49 300 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/20/19 18:18 310 S 5Th St.

BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL CAN2/20/19 19:01 311 S 5Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/20/19 19:47 650 W Service RD 121 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/20/19 22:35 400 block of Balfour OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 2/20/19 22:54 S. 10Th / Vanburen ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/20/19 20:40 2950 E Jackson AVE NO DRIVER’S LICENSE 2/21/19 0:15 3900 Petro RD A HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 2/21/19 9:52 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/21/19 10:39 1400 N 18Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/21/19 13:40 S 14Th St.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/21/19 11:05 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAVIOR 2/21/19 11:12 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 2/21/19 13:44 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/21/19 13:59 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 2/21/19 8:25 18th And Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/21/19 17:52 310 S 4Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/22/19 0:32 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/22/19 10:37 100 Court ST HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 2/22/19 12:11 315 W Broadway Ave. Robbery 2/22/19 15:10 712 Dogwood CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/22/19 16:30 331 W Barton Ave. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/22/19 21:55 601 N 28Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/22/19 22:15 800 N 18Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/23/19 0:35 South Avalon/ West Jackson HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 2/23/19 2:38 1550 Ingram BLVD A FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/23/19 4:06 3102 E Polk AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/23/19 8:25 230 W Danner AVE 1 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/23/19 8:45 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/23/19 9:18 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 2/23/19 12:17 East Jackson Avenue / South 8th Street SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/23/19 12:43 603 S Avalon ST 7 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/23/19 16:13 Tyler Avenue/ 12th Street FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN 2/23/19 16:44 Broadway/ Missouri POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/23/19 17:51 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SUSPENDED SENTENCE 2/23/19 20:30 703 Cornell AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/23/19 23:27 100 Block of South 19th POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/24/19 0:05 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS 2/24/19 0:54 1917 E Broadway AVE Contempt Of Court 2/24/19 1:33 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS 2/24/19 2:13 1414 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/24/19 3:04 700 Belmont DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/24/19 4:36 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/24/19 8:48 605 N 14Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/24/19 11:59 607 E Woodlawn DR DOG BITE 2/24/19 11:59 600 Rainer RD 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 2/24/19 16:06 3900 Petro RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/25/19 3:41 3900 Petro RD A THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS 2/25/19 4:41 798 W Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 2/25/19 6:41 900 Deaunta Farrow DR 162 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Marriage Licenses