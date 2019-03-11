The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735-1020 or by e-mail news@theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Crittenden Youth Theatre Auditions

– “A Thousand Cranes” Monday, March 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. •

Public Ballot Draw for City Council Race in May – Monday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at the Crittenden County Office Building, 116 Center St., Marion.

• 2019 Teen Pregnancy Community Intervention Initiative – Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Speaker Kendon L. Gray Sr., Regional Prevention Representative, Crowley’s Ridge Development Council. Free to the public, free refreshments. Crittende County Christian Coalition, Dr. C. W. Campbell, president 870-206-5191.

•

Praise Dance Competition

– Saturday, March 23 at 4 p.m. at Christian Brothers University Theater, 650 E. Parkway S. Memphis. Admission is $15. To compete for prizes register your team at www.danceinhisname. org

• West Memphis Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast – Tuesday, March 26 at the VFW, 406 S. Avalon St., West Memphis. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Lions Club member or contact C. Ross at 901-568-7218 or Fred Leonard at State Farm.

• ASU Mid-South Career Expo

– Thursday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Joint WMCOC/ Marion COC Business After Hours – at Mound City Delta Farm Resorts & Events Thursday, March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Crittenden Youth Theatre’s ‘Big Bad’ Auditions – Thursday through Saturday, March 29-30 at MPAC.

• Motivated Authors Spotlight Showcase – Saturday, March 30 at the West Memphis Civic Center from noon to 3:30 p.m.

• New Mt. Zion Basketball Tournament – Saturday, March 30 at 12 noon open to the community in the Amos French Fellowship Hall located at 975 E. Barton Ave., WestMemphis. Some of West Memphis High School players will be playing in this 3 on 3 basketball event. $3 donations are requested for entry. There will also be food, fellowship and fun. Please come out for a great time!!! Everyone is invited.

• Free Tax Preparation West Memphis Public Library – Open until mid April when tax season is over, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. For appointments call Yvonne Howard at 901-433-4334.

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon. 4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides. $40 entry fee, kids 12 and under $20. Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, e-mail madison. marioncoc@outlook.com or visit marionarchamber.org to register.

• DeltaARTS Show Opening for Jimpsie Ayres & Jeanne Seagle – Friday April 12 at ASU Mid-South.

• 38 Special at East Arkansas Community College – Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets go online at www. eacc.edu or by calling 870633-4480, ext. 352.

• 4th Annual Sultana Disaster Conference and Symposium – Saturday, April 27.

• DeltaARTS presents “Art on the Levee” – Saturday, April 27 at Waverly Plantation at 5 p.m.

