“Help (Still) Wanted”

West Memphis Utilities trying to fill vacant positions

The West Memphis Utilities Commission heard during its February meeting that the help wanted sign was still out. City Council approved increased wages and salaries along with a program for employees to earn advancement in January, but by the time the February utility meeting rolled around the company still had 21 vacant positions to fill.

Utility General manager Todd Pedersen delivered the update and held out hopes that improved starting pay and clearly-defined career path expectations would fill the ranks.

“We have had no changes since last month,” said Pedersen. “We still have 21 open positions. The council approved our new payroll scale and made effective starting in February.”

The city owned company planned to promote the improved compensation packages to attract applicants.

“We said in our last managers and supervisors meeting that we are really going to start to get into some of the departments like the office, the plant and water departments getting word out, advertising these new pay scales to encourage the people of Crittenden County. I hope we will see new hire by next month.

Commissioner Shirley Higgins wondered, with 21 openings out of the 85 positions listed on the utilities organization chart, if routine duties were up to date.

“We are getting done with day to day activities but I can tell you we need more in the office,” said Pedersen. “We need an assistant office manager. We need in the water department, the plant and we need a meter reader.”

The meter department held four openings, and the utility plant had one vacancy. The business office needed three positions filled. The water construction crew showed seven vacant slots. Environmental quality reported one open job. Finally the electrical department had plans to recruit four to start working.

The Electric department anticipated technical school graduation to find qualified workers..

“The Electrical is waiting for those schools out there with linemen graduating in May,” said Pedersen.

By John Rech