Lift device is another option for enlarged prostate treatment

Pope, facing multiple charges, dies of self-inflicted gunshot in hotel room

The pursuit of a West Memphis man wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman ended over the weekend with the suspect taking his own life.

On Monday, Feb. 25, West Memphis police officers responded to a Deaunta Farrow Drive in response to calls about a shooting incident. Officers arrived and found an adult female who had been shot. A sevenmonth- old child was with the victim when she was shot, but the infant was not injured in the incident.

WMPD detectives investigated the incident and were able to identify a suspect as 21-year-old Terquarius Pope of West Memphis.

Felony warrants were issued for Pope’s arrest.

Last Friday afternoon police caught up with Pope.

“Today at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were at the Extend A Suites, located at 210 W. Service Rd. in West Memphis, trying to arrest Terquarius Pope,” explained Assistant Chief of Police Robert Langston.

The subject was inside a room when officers attempted to make contact.

Officers were speaking to the subject at the door which was partially opened but still secured with the security latch.”

It was at that point that Pope apparently turned his gun on himself.

“Officers heard a gunshot and a black male witness unlocked the door and advised officers that the subject had shot himself,” said Langston.

Pope was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in West Memphis where he was pronounced deceased.

Langston said the male witness was transported to the West Memphis Police Department to speak with detectives.

Earlier that morning Pope reportedly fired a weapon into a residence on Anna Lane. There were eight people inside the residence at the time of this shooting including the previous victim and the same 7-month old child.

Pope had a lengthy criminal history, including aggravated assault, domestic battery and other charges, including multiple arrests last year.

Police had been searching for Pope not only in connection with the Feb. 25 shooting in West Memphis but also a Feb. 21 incident in Jonesboro in which he made threats against another woman.

By Ralph Hardin