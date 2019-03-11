Marion wins 5A State Championship

Patriot boys basketball beats Little Rock Hall for first state title

Marion School District The Marion Patriots needed more than four quarters to finish the job, but were finally able to clinch the first state title by a boys team in school history. Marion trailed for the majority of the game, but it all changed when the defense took over.

The talented Little Rock Hall Warriors never led by more than five points, but made clutch shots when they needed to to keep the Pats at bay. Marion head coach David Clark said he never doubted in his team’s ability to complete the comeback.

“All season long, these guys have had to overcome adversity, so I didn’t doubt their resilience,” Clark said after the game. “Our kids gave their hearts for Marion and I hope Marion recognizes their commitment.” The city of Marion indeed recognized the commitment with an incredible showing in the stands at Bank OZK Arena. Marion fans greatly outnumbered the Hall fans, and their deafening chants of “M-A-R-I-O-N what?” late in the game seemed the shake the whole arena.

Marion took an early 4-0 lead to start the game, but the Warriors did not seem intimidated by the number one team in the state. Hall held the Pats to just 27 percent from the field in the first eight minutes and had a 13-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

Hall took advantage by exploiting the size mismatch. The Warriors scored 12 points in the paint in the first quarter.

However, the second quarter belonged to senior guard Keyshawn Woods. Woods scored eight of Marion’s ten second- quarter points and set the pace defensively.

The Warrior offense had no answer for Woods, who was able to draw three charges and a steal in the second quarter. Marion outscored the Warriors 10-5 in the second quarter and led 20-18 at halftime.

Hall started the third quarter with an 8-2 run to regain the lead. Hall also used the three-point shot to their advantage, making the first two threes of the game as they outscored Marion 19-14 for a 37-34 lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter started with a rim-rattling jam from Tim Ceaser. The Pats would use the momentum to tie the game at 40 with 4:31 left in the game.

Scoring would come at a premium the rest of the way out, but the pats were finally able to claim a 44-43 lead after a clutch one-and-one chance from Detrick Reeves. The chants of “defense” from the pro-Marion crowd that followed were enough to drown out the public address announcer.

Makyi Boyce would extend the lead to 4643 with two more free throws before Ceaser made it a two possession game with one more free throw. Hall’s Montavius Dismuke would score quickly to trim the Marion lead to 47-45 with 32 seconds left.

Darrius Waterford made a free throw to extend Marion’s lead back to three points, but hall converted a three-point play with 17 seconds to tie the game at 48. Detrick Reeves would miss a long two-pointer at the horn, sending the game to overtime.

The teams would trade baskets and free throws at the start of overtime until Marion took a 53-52 lead with just over a minute left. Hall made a pair of clutch free throws following a Marion turnover to regain the lead.

A blocking foul against the Warriors would send Keyshawn Woods to the line with 25 seconds left, trailing 54-53. Woods would make both of the clutch free throws to regain

the lead.

Hall would play for the last shot, but missed a difficult layup thanks to some tough defense from Ceaser. A made free throw by Waterford would extend the lead to 56-54 with 6.9 seconds left.

Hall would turn the ball over with one second and immediately foul Reeves. His last free throw gave Marion a 57-54. Hall made a desperation shot from the far end of the court to no avail as time expired, giving Marion their first state championship

in any boys’

sport.

Keyshawn Woods was named the most valuable player after the game, leading all scorers with 20 points.

The player that Clark has called the heartbeat of the team all season proved his worth when it mattered most.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s crazy,” Woods said winning the state title with a satisfied grin. “Coach told us to play defense and we could win. We did it.”

“(Keyshawn) was huge for us today,” Clark said about Woods’ game. “I went into the locker room before the game and asked ‘who wants to lose?’ Keyshawn yelled ‘not me,’ and I knew he was in for a big game.”

Marion wins 5A State Championship

The Six (Hundredth) Man School was out Thursday in Marion but the students and staff showed up on Wednesday morning in force to send the Patriots off to Hot Springs in style. And the arena was a sea of red, white and blue to see the Marion boys basketball team bring home their first-ever state championship.

Photos courtesy of Marion School District