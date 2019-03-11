Shooting suspect turns gun on himself

Facing multiple charges, Pope dies of self-inflicted gunshot in hotel room

The pursuit of a West Memphis man wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman ended over the weekend with the suspect taking his own life.

On Monday, Feb. 25, West Memphis police officers responded to a Deaunta Farrow Drive in response to calls about a shooting incident. Officers arrived and found an adult female who had been shot in the leg. A seven-month-old child was next to the victim on the bed when she was shot, but the infant was not injured in the incident.

WMPD detectives investigated the incident and were able to identify a suspect as 21-year-old Terquarius Pope of West Memphis.

Felony warrants were issued for Pope’s arrest.

Friday morning witnesses said Pope shot six into a home on Anna Lane again narrowly missing the same baby. Eight people were in the house. Both Criminal Investigation and Narcotics detectives spent the entire day searching for Pope. A tip in the late afternoon led police to a residential hotel on the service road.

“Today at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were at the Extend A Suites, located at 210 W. Service Rd.

in West Memphis, trying to arrest Terquarius Pope,” explained Assistant Chief of Police Robert Langston.

“The subject was inside a room when officers attempted to make contact.

Officers were speaking to the subject at the door which was partially opened but still secured with the security latch.”

Detectives talked to him and asked him to surrender his weapon. Pope ejected the magazine and slid it toward the door.

“He said he did not want officers to shoot him,” said Langston. “Officers told him to put the gun on the bed. He moved toward the bed and turned the gun on himself.”

A witness in the room verified the account.

“Officers heard a gunshot and a black male witness unlocked the door and advised officers that the subject had shot himself,” said Langston.

Pope was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in West Memphis where he was pronounced deceased.

Langston said the male witness was interviewed by detectives at the West Memphis Police Department.

Police had been searching for Pope not only in connection with the Feb. 25 shooting in West Memphis but also a Feb. 21 incident in Jonesboro in which he made threats against another woman.

By Ralph Hardin