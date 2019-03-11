What is Truth?

‘Time in the Word’

The question was asked, “Indeed, has God said, ‘You shall not eat from any tree of the garden’?” (Genesis 3:1) Another question was asked, “What is truth?” (John 18:38) Both questions have caused people to search for truth. In the first, Satan asked Eve, causing her to question what God had said. The second, was asked by Pilate as he stood with Jesus, listening to the crowd who wanted Jesus to be killed (John 18:31).

The path to truth is painful and truth comes at a high cost. Jesus paid the price for truth with His life. In our lives, we must know what is true and what is not true.

It is true that high blood pressure (hypertension) causes significant damage to the kidneys, arteries, can cause nose bleeds, damage to the eyes, headaches, and weakens the heart muscle which can lead to a heart attack or a stroke. Ultimately, uncontrolled high blood pressure can result in death.

It is true that spending more money than what one earns leads to a high level of stress in a marriage relationship, inability to save for the future and bankruptcy.

It is true that someone with only a high school education will earn less than someone with a college education. Although, having a college degree is no guarantee that one will be successful in life.

It is true that when criminals receive delayed punishment or no punishment, the number of crimes and the severity of crimes increase.

It is true that a person who is not born-again will not enter heaven (John 3:3).

Maurice Lednicky wrote, “Doubt and fear are hindrances to faith; Doubt questions if God can and fear questions if God will.”

Spiritual truths are often misunderstood. I can state with certainty, if one does not understand who God is, one will doubt what God says about life, sin, salvation, grace, mercy, forgiveness, healing and in other areas we must deal with.

The best way for one to know God is to know His Word — the Bible. Unfortunately, most people do not read the Bible and do not attend a Bible preaching and teaching church.

All of God’s Word serves His purpose. What is God’s purpose for you? Simply said, God’s purpose for you (for everyone) is to have a personal, intimate relationship with Him. If one does not have confidence in God’s power and trust in God’s Word, then doubt and fear will enter ones’ faith.

Truth and faith are under attack. The best way to know truth is to hear truth, the Bible states, “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God” (Romans 10:17). Here are some simple truths from God’s Word; God spoke the world and everything in the world into existence, but He “made” mankind, (Genesis chapter 1). Knowing this truth is the basis for all truth.

God created nature, (Colossians 1:16). God upholds nature, (Colossians 1:17). God transcends nature, (Psalm 90:2 102:25-27). God has a purpose in nature, (Ephesians 1:9-11). God uses nature as a means and way to reveal Himself to you and me, (Romans 1:19-20).

The challenges to our faith usually come in the areas that test our willingness to trust God. Health, finances and relationships are usually the three areas that these tests come from. However, health, finances and relationships are also the three areas that drive us to God in search for answers.

In times of stress and heartaches, we need to know God’s Word, “You will keep in perfect peace all who trust in you, whose thoughts are fixed on you! Trust in the Lord always, for the Lord God is the eternal Rock” (Isaiah 26:3-4).

By Clayton Adams