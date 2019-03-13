Mills and Hampton

Submitted photo

Hampton, Mills to Marry This Weekend Ericka Sherrea Mills and Johathan Dewaye Hampton would like to announce their upcoming wedding. They will be married Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Beautiful Zion Church, 420 S. 15th St., in West Memphis. Reception to follow at Terry’s Event Center. Ericka is the daughter of Elsie Nicholson and step-father Maurice Nicholson and her father the late Eric Mills. Her grandparents are Edward and Carolyn Whitfield and the late Lillie and Bassell Mills. The groom is the son of Eugene and Virginia Green.