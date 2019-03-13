The More Things Change

When I took up the lesson about the building of the Second Temple of the Jewish people after the return from Babylonian captivity, it proved to be a bigger challenge than I ever would have dreamt.

And at the heart of the lesson was the proof of the old adage, ‘The more things change, the more they stay the same.’ For there were many modern lessons for all of us today in that study.

It all began auspiciously.

King Cyrus of Persia released the Jews to return to their homeland to rebuild the destroyed temple of God. Some went. More stayed at home in Babylon or Persia where they had settled for the last 70 years. Instead of travelling, they sent their monetary support for the rebuilding.

And the building began.

First, with a foundation.

And that’s as far as it got.

For the indigenous people hated the Jews for building that foundation of their society. They wanted it pulled down and stopped.

Much as leftists, socialists and illegal foreigner border- crossers in present-day America hate the foundation of our country, which is built on the Judeo-Christian religion.

They also want it pulled down and stopped.

Witness the modern-day pulling down of statues, monuments, attacking Christians and Jews for their religious convictions, going after values of those who respect the lives of the unborn, or traditional marriage, free speech and the right to bear arms protected by constitutional amendments and now… now an attack on our sacrosanct right to vote by U.S. citizens only.

Horrors.

And they make the very same types of far-fetched arguments that the ancient naysayer neighbors tried to peddle when the Jewish people were resettling.

They sent lies back to the Persian overloads of the time; lies about the Jews.

That they were building walls for castles where they would counter the Persians and fight them, and resist the political wills of their masters. That they would never pay taxes again when they re-established their homeland.

And it worked.

The Persians, listening to these lies, stopped the work on the temple for a period of years.

Just as, today, the media is the spreader of lies-perpetuating the mantra of political insurgents-the new wave of racial haters: Publishing for their One-Percent rich globalist elite masters, both anti- Jewish and anti-Christian propaganda.

All in an intricate effort to subvert the will of the majority of the American people and turn it.

However, in ancient scripture there appeared two men who had both the mandate of the people and the will to see that mandate to finish building the temple through. They were Haggai and Zechariah. They picked up the work where it had been abandoned. The walls of the temple began to rise again.

But there was a new king now. His name was Darius. And Darius was petitioned by the enemies of the Jews just as the former king had been.

This time it was a purely judicial challenge. The new objection offered this time was a legal challenge: That the Jews did not have the legal right to re-build the temple.

It was put in the form of a letter to the King, who read it and dispatched his scholars (who we would call lawyers today) to find the former Persian law that had been referenced by the Jews when they began their labors many years earlier.

And the lawyers found the documents in the old palace of Cyrus back in Babylon, which described the work to be done, the specifications of the temple, and the return of the religious articles of gold and silver that had been taken when the Babylonians leveled the former temple during the captivity of the Jews 70 years earlier.

And Darius, upon discovering the degree, was cited in the Bible as pronouncing the following: “Do not interfere with the work on this temple of God.”

Today, we have a man who has picked up the work that former presidents have abandoned. He is Donald J. Trump. And he is setting about to build a wall for the benefit of all Americans. And the media and leftist declare: “He does not have the right to do it!”

Just as the detractors of Judaism of old did.

Trump also is being attacked by those who oppose the will of the people. Threatened by activist leftwing judges and lawyers who were appointed to their post by the former Obama administration, seeking to subvert the building of that which is intended for our protection from foreign invaders.

Socialists and newly- elected know-nothings in the Democrat Party are taking up the cause of those who are not Americans, setting up sanctuary cities, causing criminal activity, drug and human trafficking within our borders, stirring up racial and ethnic differences when we should be celebrating them.

Name-calling, obfuscating, slandering… And the border wall sits in ruins, uncompleted for years.

It took 20 years for the Second Temple to be raised up.

How long will it take before men of good will take the reins of power back from the hands of liberal brigands and return our country to its foundational beliefs? It’s an old lesson and oft-repeated one.

Robert L. Hall is a resident of Marion and has a Bachelor’s Degree in music from the University of Memphis and a Master’s Degree from Florida State University. He is the pianist for Avondale Baptist Church and a writer of fiction on Amazon eBooks.

By Robert L. Hall