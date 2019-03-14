AAC Men’s Basketball Championship begins today

Host team Memphis in action this afternoon at FedExForum

Grizzlies Media Relations MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum along with the University of Memphis will play host to the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship this week from March 14March 17.

This marks the first time since 2014 that FedExForum has served as the official competition venue for the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.

All 12 American Athletic Conference schools will participate in the 2019 championship. The format will include four firstround games, followed by four quarterfinal matchups, two semifinal contests and the championship game.

Brackets and schedule are as follows: First Round: Game One: Thursday, March 14 at 12 p.m. — University of Connecticut vs. University of Southern Florida Game Two: Thursday, March 14 at 2 p.m. — Tulane University vs.

University of Memphis Game Three: Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. — Southern Methodist University vs. University of Tulsa Game Four: Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. — East Carolina University vs.

Wichita State Quarterfinals: Game Five: Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. — Winner of Game One vs. University of Houston Game Six: Friday, March 15 at 1 p.m. — Winner of Game Two vs: University of Central Florida Game Seven: Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. — Winner of Game Three vs.

University of Cincinnati Game Eight: Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. — Winner of Game Four vs.

Temple University The Semifinals will take place on Saturday, March 16 with Game Five and Game Six winners playing at 2 p.m. and Game Seven and Eight winners at 4 p.m. The Championship game will be held on Sunday, March 17 at 2:15 p.m.

Please note that all tickets purchased for games on Thursday, March 14 will be general admission seating only. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday games will be reserved seating. Fans who want to purchase tickets can do so at ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedExForum Box Office.

For more information on the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, visit fedexforum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum).

The American Athletic Conference (The American), a member of the NCAA, was reconstituted in 2013. With the conference office in Providence, Rhode Island, The American is comprised of the following institutions: UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Navy (in football only), USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa.

Wichita State (basketball and Olympic sports) joined the Conference on July 1, 2017. Under the leadership of Commissioner Mike Aresco, The American sponsors 21 championships – 10 for men and 11 for women; is a member of the College Football Playoff; began new television partnerships with ESPN and CBS Sports in 2014; and has a marketing partnership with IMG College.

For more information, please visit www.TheAmerican.org.

From Jason Wallace