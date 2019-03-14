Big Bass being pulled out of Millwood

Heavy rain has lakes running high

AGFC Communications Like last week, a number of the state’s Corps of Engineers lakes are running high thanks to the heavy rains that have passed through Arkansas the past couple of weeks.

For example, Greers Ferry Lake may reach 10 feet over normal pool later this week, reports say, and the Corps is trying to release enough water to lower it while not inundating the tailwaters below the lake.

Hence, for a couple of days this week, the generation time at the dam was just 4 hours, but that will increase as the Little Red River can handle more release.

But at Millwood Lake in southwest Arkansas, the lake has been lowered after a recent big rise and, as of Monday, was just 8 inches above pool. The conditions are conducive to catching some big bass, particularly in the oxbows of Little River. Tom Whitten (pictured) may have had to layer up because of the mid-winter temps, but he still caught a big bass while fishing with guide Mike Siefert recently. And Siefert tells us that this past weekend, Millwood hosted a bass tournament in which a 9-pound largemouth was hauled in, with reports of other big bass caught. Visit www.agfc.com for tips on fishing Millwood now, as well as what’s out there around the state. And be wary of conditions, as more rain was forecast for later this week.

See Friday’s Hunting & Fishing Section in the Times for the weekly fishing report and more news from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, as well as Johh Criner’s

By Randy Zellers