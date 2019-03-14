County Judge’s post on millage stirs debate

Proposed tax increase for schools draws support, criticism

ralphhardin@gmail.com County Judge Woody Wheeless was probably expecting plenty of comments when he took to Facebook a few days ago to comment on the county’s two largest school districts both putting millage increases up to voters later this year, but he probably didn’t expect it to “go viral” — well, locally viral anyway.

But in just three days’ time, the post was shared more than two dozen times and garnered nearly 200 comments.

“With Marion and West Memphis considering a millage increase, here’s some things to think about,” Wheeless posted Monday evening. “These are the current millages from schools you may recognize. All the schools highlighted in RED have a much larger tax base than either Marion or West Memphis but offer the students today what Marion and West Memphis are proposing for the future.”

The post was accompanied by a chart that listed the current local millage rates as well as several from around the state.

“With school choice, parents are going to take their children to a school that offers what their children are wanting,” said Wheeless.

“Every time a child leaves West Memphis, Marion or Earle schools, that school loses around $7,000. If the schools are declining in enrollment, it’s not hard to figure out what is happening to their bottom line.”

While Wheeless did not directly come out in favor or in opposition to the millage, he did close the post with a strongly-worded statement.

“All of us have to decide what we want our schools to be in the future,” he said, “and then we will know if we will support our schools or not with a millage. It’s a known fact that without quality schools, quality health care (hospital), police and fire protection, a county will eventually die. Look around at other counties and see who’s thriving (not just surviving) and who’s not. This information isn’t intended to sway you either way. It’s intended to help you make an informed decision about the future of the schools in our county.”

And this being social media, it did not take long for the comments to begin rolling in on both sides of the issue.

“Thanks Woody,” said Brian Reece. “Without properly funding schools, it’s impossible to have growing and thriving communities.”

“The saying ‘you get what you pay for’ seems to come

“All of us have to decide what we want our schools to be in the future, and then we will know if we will support our schools or not with a millage.” — Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless MILLAGE

Continued from Page 1

to mind,” said Brett Baxter. “People need to realize that they aren’t voting for another tax increase, they are voting for a better educational experience for their kids.”

“We want our kids to have the best education to achieve the best opportunities they can,” said Bob Evance. “That can’t be achieved without providing the best learning environments — meaning better — and the best schools we can. That doesn’t come without costs. I can’t think of a better investment that in our schools!”

Some were simply concerned that the district should be transparent on how the money would be spent.

“What would be done with the money generated from the increased taxes?”

asked Debra Shivers. “Has it been discussed somewhere we can read about the plans from school administration?”

“I would like to see a budget from the Marion school system,” said Margaret Harrell. “If the teachers get more money, I can understand asking for more money. My grandson is in Mrs. Anne Creekmore’s class at the high school.

The stove in her classroom is not working and she has been told that it will not be replaced. I have been told our school system has money.”

Dale Adkison said, “I would like to know what the school needs (that’s not in their current budget) to justify them asking for a increase?”

As Wheeless explained, “They had a meeting at the Marion Performing Arts Center several weeks ago and laid out their plan for the future. I’m being told that more community meetings are coming to accommodate as many people in the area as possible.”

Taylor Daniel said, “I’d like to ask if the cities whose children go to Marion such as Turrell, Crawfordsville,

Sunset, and Jericho are going to institute

an increase as well.”

To which Wheeless replied, “If you live within the school district and a millage increase is placed on the ballot and passes, then yes, those cities would pay as well.”

Some were unconvinced, addressing the Judge directly.

“Woody Wheeless, we’ve been long time friends and in order to sell me on this, and I usually agree with you on things, but I’m going to need more information,” said Williams Flowers. “But until then, it’s going to be no on an increase. I already pay too much as it is on property taxes.”

“Nice trick, Woody,” said Earnest Alexander. This is no good and you know it. Crittenden County has a real high tax problem compared to the population of our schools.”

“My Mom and Dad didn’t raise me to trick people or be dishonest with people,” replied Wheeless. “I’m that elected official that puts information out there for the public regardless of whether it’s county, city or state issues. I’ve always been very open and transparent.

I’m an honest person and I would never try to mislead the public.”

Perry Russom asked, “Isn’t there cuts to be made somewhere? In any system there is wasteful spending that can be eliminated — Better cost from vendors, better insurance costs, redundant employees, etc.

Just saying why is the only answer another tax?”

“A lot of great comments on both sides!” said Joseph Garrett. “Judge, you know both sides are right to some extent. When you see how low the millage is for West Memphis and Marion in comparison to the other school districts, one wonders why it hasn’t increased before. Warning, however. If the tax increases, it will cause rents to rise in the county as a result. As it was mentioned, property owners will face the brunt, which means those renting will have to pay more rent. Also, what are the sales tax rates for the aforementioned counties at the top. Crittenden County and it’s cities always seem (in the past) to add some type of “other, miscellaneous” tax to it’s sales tax portion, resulting in a sales tax which is higher. Just a few thoughts. I hope the dialogue continues from here!”

The dialogue did, indeed, continue.

“I never vote for a tax increase,” said Allen Fincher.

“They never ever fall off the books like they are supposed too. If they would do away with the tax we pay on our personal property, things that I have already paid for but still have to pay the thieves every year so I can keep my property, then I would consider voting for the millage tax.

No new taxes!”

Jimmy Conrad said, “They are not getting any more from me. I hate to say it but they can budget like the rest of us.”

“The comments here show an amazing lack of understanding of tax policy, not to mention an extreme shortsightedness when it comes to education,” said Kay Brockwell.

“First, whether you have children in school or not, if you own property, you will have a higher property value if your school district is a good one. Property tax millage is the only option local districts have to increase their funding for schools. A district which has a low tax base (example: Earle) has to have a higher tax rate to compensate. Second, cities and counties can charge a maximum of five mills in property taxes and must depend on sales taxes for the remainder of its local tax revenue. While sales taxes are high in many of our communities, property taxes and income taxes are lower than in other regions. No one’s taxes exist in a vacuum. Finally, income taxes go entirely to the state and federal government, from whence a certain amount of them comes back in the form of state turnback and federal funding programs. Yes, taxes are higher. The cost of providing education, health care, prisons, armed forces, utilities, police and fire protection, highways, and a bazillion other public services have gone up as well. If you want to cut taxes, fine, but get ready for services to be cut as well.”

Ultimately, it will fall to voters in the West Memphis and Marion school districts to pass or reject the millage increases.

By Ralph Hardin