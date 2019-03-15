Food animal forum March 28

UofA System Division of Agriculture FAYETTEVILLE — For ranchers and other animal food producers, the wellbeing of their herds and stock is at the core of every choice they make.

The upcoming Current issues and Advances in Food Animal Wellbeing Forum, scheduled for March 28 in Russellville, Arkansas, is designed to address many of the dayto- day decisions that play into achieving a desirable outcome.

Visit www.uaex.edu for more information about the forum.

By Mary Hightower