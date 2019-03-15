West Memphis man killed in weekend shooting

WMPD investigating, asking public for information

West Memphis police investigators are looking for leads in a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call of shots being fired at 2950 E. Jackson.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male subject who had been shot while sitting in a vehicle,” read a statement from the WMPD. “The victim, Basha Thomas, a 24-year-old West Memphis resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

According to the report, detectives are currently investigating the incident and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information in regard to this incident is urged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870732-7555, or Critttenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 if you have information on this case.

