Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Randall Watts, the superintendent at Lake Charles State Park, says the clarity is murky and the surface water temperature earlier this week was 37 degrees. Crappie are fair. Use jigs or worms and target the brush piles or stumps. Largemouth bass are fair. They are biting but they are slow and there’s not a lot of fight. Crankbaits and chatterbaits are working best, with bass hanging around the brush and the rocky points. Catfishing is good on goldfish and worms. A 55-pound catfish was caught using goldfish on a jug (story below). ***

Lake Poinsett

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said, “We are selling more bait this week. In a couple weeks we should be in full swing here at Lake Poinsett State Park with more live bait. Soon thereafter we should be getting crickets.” While Lake Poinsett is closed to anglers until 2020 for the AGFC’s renovation of the lake, other area lakes such as Lake Hogue and Lake Charles are nice destinations. ***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina said the water is dingy and is high by about 1 foot. No surface water temperature was recorded. Crappie are fair. Minnows and jigs are working; target a depth of about 15 feet. Bass are fair, with the bass situated about 10 feet deep. No baits were suggested. Catfishing is poor. Poor reports on bream.

Lake Charles