• Crittenden County NAACP Monthly Meeting –

Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at 812 E. Broadway.

Guest speaker will be West Memphis Fire Chief Dennis Brewer. The public is invited.

Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at East Arkansas Family Health Center located at 900 N. 7th Street in West Memphis. The class is open to individuals 21years of age and above. If you are an AARP Member, please bring your Red and White membership card and ID. The class is $15.00 for members. If you are not an AARP Member, bring your ID and the cost of the class is $20.00. You will receive a Certificate at the completion of the class to take to your Insurance Company in order to receive a discount on your Automobile Insurance. For further information contact Tamara Hood at 870-

Saturday, March 23 at 4 p.m. at Christian Brothers University Theater, 650 E. Parkway S. Memphis.

Admission is $15. To compete for prizes register your team at www.danceinhisname.org

• West Memphis Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast – Tuesday, March 26 at the VFW, 406 S. Avalon St., West Memphis. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Lions Club member or contact C. Ross at 901568-7218 or Fred Leonard at State Farm.

• ASU Mid-South Career Expo –

Thursday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Joint WMCOC/Marion COC Business After Hours – at Mound City Delta Farm Resorts & Events Thursday, March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Motivated Authors Spotlight Showcase – Saturday, March 30 at the West Memphis Civic Center from noon to 3:30 p.m.

• New Mt. Zion Basketball Tournament – Saturday, March 30 at 12 noon open to the community in the Amos French Fellowship

located at 975 E.

Barton Ave., WestMemphis. Some of West Memphis High School players will be playing in this 3 on 3 basketball event. $3 donations are requested for entry. There will also be food, fellowship and fun. Please come out for a great time!!!

Everyone is invited.

• Free Tax Preparation West Memphis Public Library – Open until mid April when tax season is over, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. For appointments call Yvonne Howard at 901-433-4334.

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon. 4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides. $40 entry fee, kids 12 and under $20. Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, e-mail madison.marioncoc@outlook.com or visit marionarchamber. org to register.

• DeltaARTS Show Opening for Jimpsie Ayres & Jeanne Seagle – Friday April 12 at ASU Mid-South.

• 38 Special at East Arkansas Community College – Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets go online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

• St. Michael’s Catholic School Annual Wine & Cheese Auction – Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Loft in Crawfordsville. Call or come by the school office for tickets at 870-735-1730.

• 4th Annual Sultana Disaster Conference and Symposium – Saturday, April 27.

• DeltaARTS presents “Art on the Levee” – Saturday, April 27 at Waverly Plantation at 5 p.m.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization soliciting public comments – Concerning the Metropolitan Transportation Plan. This initial public comment period will end on May 1. Please contact the MPO at 796 W.

Broadway, West Memphis if you have comments or questions concerning this document. You may also call, fax or e-mail us at 870-735-8148; fax no. 870-735-8158. The current MTP may be reviewed at the MPO office, the MPO’s web site at wmats.org or at the following locations: West Memphis City Hall, 205 S.

Redding, West Memphis; Office of the Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion; Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion; Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis; Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion; or Woolfolk Library, 100 Curne, Marion. Also on the MPO web site, wmats.org, there is a link to a short survey regarding transportation issues in Crittenden County. Please visit our web site and fill out the survey online.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-514-5577.

• After School at Risk Program – Total Deliverance Cathedral Church is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the following locations: Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper M-F at 3:15/snacks at 4:15-5 p.m. Saturday and days of no school from 12 until 1:15 p.m. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree, supper from 7:45/snack 8:309:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./snacks at 1:15 p.m.

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin, supper M-F after school at 4:15-5 p.m./snacks at 5-5:30 p.m. Whole Truth Church, 524 2nd St., Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7:30-8:15 p.m./snacks 8:158:45 p.m.