• Spring Sports Registration —

At the Crittenden County

Boys & Girls Club. It’s that time again.

Spring Sports Registration is underway. If your child likes variety, the Boys & Girls Club offers it. Games are scheduled where kids can play multiple sports.

Call or come by to ask how you can get sports fees as low as $50/ sport. Come by the Club, 990 N.

Missouri St., in West Memphis, or call 870-735-1658. Sign-ups are underway for Volleyball (ages 8-18), Baseball (boys, ages 6-13), Soccer (co-ed, ages 3-14) and Softball (ages 6-14).

***

• Girls Club Softball —

Registration has been extended for the J.W. Rich 2019 Spring Softball season. Stop by the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., to sign up. Play is open to girls ages 4 to 12 (must be 4 before the start of play). $50 annual membership dues are also required if not already paid). For more information, visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club’s Facebook page.

***

Saturday, March 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at Marion First Baptist Church.

The course is free. For more information, or if you have a disability which might require reasonable accommdation, contact Fred Hollowell at (870) 636-0661. According to Arkansas law, all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1969, must complete hunter education certification in order to hunt in Arkansas.

***

Saturday, March 30, beginning at 12 noon. Open to the community in the Amos French Fellowship Hall located at 975 E.

Barton Ave., West Memphis. Some of West Memphis’ High School players will be playing in this 3-on-3 basketball event. $3 donations are requested for entry. There will also be food, fellowship and fun. Please come out for a great time! Everyone is invited!

***

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride — Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon. 4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides. $40 entry fee, kids 12 and uner $20. Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, email madison.marioncoc@outlook.com or visit marionarchamber. org to register.

***

• Sporting Clay Shoot — Saturday, March 30, at the Great River Lodge, in Proctor. Four-person team competition, and individual competition in Junior (ages 13-18) and Adult (18 and up) divisions, plus a 12-and-under “BB” competition. Prizes for each category. Registration deadline is March 22, and space is limited. For more information, call (870) 400-4000, (870) 636-2627, or visit www.wmcs.com/sporting-clay-showdown.

***

Need a new year’s goal? Want to support a great organization? Start getting ready for the 3rd annual CASA 5K. Details are still being finalized but the event is set for May. CASA (Court Appointed Special Avocates) of the Arkansas Delta is a multi-county nonprofit that helps children in crisis, particularly those in the foster care system. For more information, find CASA Arkansas Delta on Facebook.

***

• MYSA Baseball Registration — Sign- ups are underway now for the Spring 2019 MYSA Baseball Season.

Sign up online at GoMYSA.com. Leagues are forming now for Tee Ball in the 3-4 year-old division, Tee Ball in the 5-6 year-old divison, and baseball for ages 7-13.

For more information, visit GoMYSA.com or the Marion Youth Sports Association Facebook page.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont – jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — Check out the Studio Gray Dance Clinic programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.