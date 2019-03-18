AWM students get ‘The Guard Experience’

West Memphis National Guard Armory hosts special look at military life

WM School District WM School District Several Academies of West Memphis students were introduced to military life in a fun way on Thursday at The Guard Experience at the National Guard Armory. Recruiting local interest for the National Guard was the purpose and the students were allowed to romp through the obstacle course, shoot bows and arrows and view the various firearms the Guard uses.

West Memphis City Officials were well represented as Mayor Marco McClendon, fire chief Dennis Brewer and police chief Eddie West were on hand to run through the obstacle course and visit with the AWM students.

“What we wanted to do is bring in some high school seniors and juniors and introduce them to the Armory,” said Sgt. First Class Shonnon Sims. “We wanted to brief them on what the National Guard does for them in the community and in their state. We brought in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to show the students archery. We also wanted to make it fun for them, so we decided to feed them pizza.”

The event also served as a community service activity, according to AWM teacher Dr. Cheryl Ring.

“We wanted our students to find out what the Guard is all about,” said Dr. Ring.

“We’re giving the students community service hours.

The Guard put in an awful lot of effort and manpower into this. We appreciate what they did for the Academies of West Memphis students.”

West Memphis mayor Marco McClendon, fire chief Dennis Brewer and police chief Eddie West were on hand to visit with AWM students at the National Guard Armory as they worked with local recruiters and National Guard members.

By Billy Woods