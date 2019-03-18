Earle needs new sewer line

City looking for a way to fund project

Earle is looking at funding options for a new sewer line that will reroute old manholes in order to get them out of the flood zone and lessen the strain on its water pumps.

Water Department Manager Danny Clark said he had Eddie Brawley of Brawley Consulting Engineers come and look at the situation and design a plan that would build a new sewer line from Park Street to the end of Fifth Street and head to the main pump station on Highway 64.

“We want to re-route it and get it out of the flood zone,” Clark said.

Clark said there are nine manholes that get flooded when it rains and the water overwhelms the sewer system.

“Whenever it gets flooded those manholes are under water,” Clark said. “They are old brick man holes and they take in a lot of water.

When we open up the lids the water just pours out. It keeps our pump station full until the water goes down.” The pump is pumping water 24 hours a day seven days a week in order to relieve enough pressure off the sewer so residents can flush their toilets.

Clark said the electricity bill was $3,500 for that one pump station on Hwy. 64.

“We just put a new pump in and it is wearing it out,” Clark said. “It is running constantly.

Clark said the new line would run about 800 to 1,200 feet in length and cost about $220,000.

“It’s not a long distance,” Clark said. “But it is going to be deep and it is a big pipe.”

Building the new sewer line will eliminate 99 percent of the city’s sewer problem, Clark said.

“It’s a pretty good little project, but it’s doable,” Clark said. “It’s just something we are going to have to face fact. I hope we don’t have to go through another winter and a mess out there.”

Finding the money though will be a challenge.

Mayor Sherman Smith said there are grants and loan options available through a variety of sources.

“There are lot of ways you can go with these kinds of projects,” Smith said.

Smith said he will submit a grant application through Arkansas Natural Resources Council which funds water projects throughout the state.

“Traditionally, it is hard to get a grant on an existing facility,” Smith said. “They try to limit grants to people who don’t have a facility.

They feel like you should have some wherewithal to generate some money to pay for itself. Sometimes they will do it through a loan. And sometimes they will give you two loans on low interest. So there are a lot of ways.”

Smith agreed with Clark that the project is urgently needed.

“I think this is doable and is certainly necessary,” Smith said.

Clark said he is hoping they can get the money for the project and get started this summer.

“We are going to request an emergency situation because this is killing us,” Clark said. “Its got to get done. And hopefully with everyone working together and if they mayor can get us a grant, I think you will see a tremendous change in the way our sewer system works.”

By Mark Randall