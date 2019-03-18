Unfair societal expectations for women

‘A Political View’ By Sherry Holliman

Society, starting at birth, will suggest how women are expected to behave for life. Men and women have always had different expectations in society.

Societal expectations are real, very real — they suggest that we can be loved and celebrated for being ourselves, but in fact, they expect perfection — that women can do it all and do it all well enough to call it easy.

Society has many unfair and unrealistic expectations of women. The first unfair expectation is having people believe that equality exists. Women do not have the option of not being treated differently. Women are different — some want to be mothers, others want to be CEOs, models, columnists, radio personalities, or to just stay home with their parents and do nothing in world.

Whatever choices women make should be respected by everyone. Unfortunately, we are all treated according to others’ expectations. Because of the lack of equality, different laws were created to protect us.

Society is teaching us to believe that with degrees, our chances for being successful are far more achievable than that of non-degreed women. Also, that marriage is better than living single — every woman must be a mother, and if you go to college you will not struggle with finding a career that will pay you a high salary.

Society has thrust a lot of unrealistic expectations upon its people. It has caused people to be hurt and confused.

All women should not be expected to seek the same accomplishments in order to feel like they “have it all.” We are not mechanically designed to think alike. Women deserve to be treated as individuals, just like men, and have the option to live our lives as we please. Where are the articles about men struggling to “have it all.”

What even is having it all?

Having it all for who?

Some women have allowed the media and threat of judgment from others to consistently reinforce these ongoing unfair expectations, partially because of historical teachings from other women. Society has placed emphasis on women’s appearances, life choices and goals, has dissected our opinions, debated our rights, questioned our decisions, and judged us harshly for being vocal.

We are judged the moment we start to communicate by everyone. The problem with women having it all, is society has placed many barriers in the path of achieving this.

Society has the power to change the specific opinion of what “it all” is. If you cannot check every box on their list, then you don’t have it all according to society. When women make the decision to be different from society’s expectation of them, such as being a politician vs being an executive assistant or being an airplane pilot vs a flight attendant. Women of today are still expected to stay in their place, but we must continue to follow our own paths and make our own choices.

This is the only way to prove to America that we are humans with different aspirations, and that we do not have to check off every societal expectation to be accepted as “having it all.”

The expectation of women “having it all” is achievable as long as society accept the individual choices of having it all, the only thing that should matter is that we are happy and fulfilling our own personal dreams.

The judgement will always be there from society but we must continue to move forward with beliefs of gaining equality for our future generation of women to have the opportunity to bridge the gap of stigmatizing expectation of women.

Sherry Holliman is a concerned citizen of Crittenden County and has some views on a variety of topics that she wants to share with her neighbors.