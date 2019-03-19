Junior Cotillion Director named

Carlson tapped to lead Arkansas Delta Chapter

National League of Junior Cotillions CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Christina Carlson as the new NLJC Director for the Arkansas Delta Chapter in Arkansas.

The National League of Junior Cotillions program, which features character education, etiquette, and social dance training for fifth-through eighth-grade students, includes five classes and two Balls over an eight month period.

The purpose of the National League of Junior Cotillions program is to give students instruction in ballroom dance and practice in the social courtesies needed for better relationships with their family and friends. Students actively learn life skills through a creative method employing role-playing, skits and games.

The social behavior component ranges from rules of conversation to formal and informal table manners. In addition to the usual courtesies connected with dancing, etiquette instruction is also provided with regards to the following: acknowledgment of gifts, behavior at cultural and civic events, correspondence, interaction in groups, introductions, paying and receiving compliments, receiving lines, sportsmanship and sports etiquette, instructional dinners, telephone courtesy, and many other areas of social conduct.

The National League of Junior Cotillions’ setting will encourage children to be comfortable together, to make new friends, and to enjoy themselves.

Communication skills learned by young ladies and gentlemen in a peer group setting provide graduating students with increased confidence and poise in social situations.

Christina Carlson is a former cotillion student and student assistant under the leadership of Susan Humphries, director of the Greater Arkansas Chapters. She is married to Kirby Carlson and they reside in Proctor, Arkansas.

Christina is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a degree in Hospitality Management.

There she was an active member of the Psi Chapter of Chi Omega.

Additionally, she serves as a board member for the Arkansas Festival and Event Association. In Proctor, Christina manages the daily operations at Great River Lodge.

The National League of Junior Cotillions is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the program was established in 1979. There are now over 400 chapters in 27 states across the country, involving thousands of students.

If you would like to know more about the program, please call Christina Carlson at (501)-617-0421, National Headquarters at 1-800-633-7947, or visit our award winning website at www.nljc.com.

By Alexis Friday