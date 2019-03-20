High water beginning to fall

Farmers starting to regain access to farm lands

UofA System Division of Agriculture STUTTGART — For many Arkansas farmers, it has been a challenge just to get to their fields.

“Many areas have been struggling to dry out from wet weather over the past couple of months,” said Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Many areas still struggling to dry out from wet weather over the past couple of months.”

But there is hope on the horizon. With spring here, the rainfall totals are expected to be significantly lower in coming weeks.

High winds and sunshine have led to drier fields and some of the first opportunities for many farmers to get a start on spring planting.

River levels have begun dropping as well, with flood advisory warnings set to expire early next week.

By Mary Hightower