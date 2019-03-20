Online reviews have bone density treatment stalled

Main Street water tower project an inspiration?

Director says artistic redo of local landmark sparking interest across the state

Main Street West Memphis Director Deborah Abernathy told city council the wire and light sculpture on the Cotton Compress water tower has inspired a new state-wide public arts thrust. The remarks were coupled with a hint of an April unveiling and peppered with questions from project opponent Councilman Wayne Croom.

Main Street operates, in part, under funding from federal and state historic preservation funds. The local art project inspired a new grant for civic arts projects.

“Last year Stacy Hurst, the Director of State Historic Preservation, came in to speak at Rotary,” said Abernathy. “She talked about the importance of Main Street, how it overcomes blight and supports local businesses with funds received from the state real estate tax.”

Typical Main Street projects help business property owners in the district with re-roofing, repainting the exteriors and sprucing up store front with awnings.

The West Memphis district is the longest in the state stretching from Rhodes to the 1400 block of Broadway. Angled parking and old gaslight-styled street lamps mark most of the Broadway-based district in West Memphis. But the water tower project on the historic 1923 tank inspired the state director to initiate a public art grant. Abernathy read Hurst’s announcement to city council. “The idea came to me when I visited West Memphis and toured the main street district,” announced Hurst. “Deborah Abernathy showed me the old water tower and described the plan to refashion it into art.

I love the idea because public art is a known driver for economic vitality for communities. It contributes to quality of life and tourism. After the visit I was inspired to find a way for Arkansas communities in their efforts to revitalize by installing public art. We hope to have a grant ready for Arkansas downtown and Main Street network communities this summer.”

Abernathy thanked the city council for supporting the project and becoming the catalyst for the state-wide grant.

Photo by John Rech “Main Streets will now have extra funds to promote public art,” said Abernathy. “I appreciate your vote of confidence. I know that is a project that you may not have completely understood when you voted for it.”

In fact, much public confusion remained over the project soon to be unveiled. Most people have seen the guy wires encircling the tower representing a water fall but many remarks to Text the Times talk about painting the tower. Project opponent Wayne Croom pointed out that no painting had been in the plans for the $240,000 sculpture project and asked Abernathy to paint a clear picture for citizens. Rusty patina was part of the plan.

“It was never going to be painted,” replied Abernathy. “What we are preserving is the actual water tower and the Cotton Compress lettering. The Cotton Compress was so important to the growth of West Memphis. In that way it is similar to the Harahan Bridge crossing. They did not paint the bridge, they preserved it in its entirety.

Just like it is supposed to be.”

The color won’t come from a paint can. Instead a couple of hundred ornaments inspired by the city gateway logo colors will adorn the tank by day and varied LED lighting will artistically paint the tower by night.

“We are enhancing it as an art form and it will be lit,” said Abernathy.

Croom pressed on asking about delays. Abernathy said it was an unprecedented project with many delays related to the complexity of the design and delayed production of components setting back planned installation time.

Abernathy blamed the supply chain.

“This is a very unusual art installation; it has never been done before,” said Abernathy. “The water tower height is 140 feet. It has never been done by this artist or anyone else. Like any art project you are going to come up with problems you did not anticipate, and there were problems with lot of very detailed plans. The people manufacturing the cables weren’t getting them in time for the people putting them up.”

Abernathy said work had nearly completed and expected a night time tower lighting in April to serve as a grand opening event.

Councilman James Pulliaum expressed delightment with the report that the city art project had spawned interest in a public art grant.

“We can see what is going in Arkansas with the good things.” said Pulliaum. “We need to continue to attend meetings around the state to see what it is going on.”

“I think it will be wonderful for tourism,” said Abernathy.

By John Rech