Patriots sweep Lions in Conference double-header opener

Marion softball undefeated in early going of 2019 campaign

www.msd3.org The Lady Patriots Softball team (5-0, 2-0) opened up their conference season with a couple of wins in a sweep of the Searcy Lions (1-6, 0-2) on Tuesday.

The Patriots have started hot after finishing as the Arkansas Class 6A state runners-up a year ago, winning their first 5 games of the 2019 campaign.

In game 1 of the double header, the Patriots surrendered two runs in the top half of the 1st inning, but immediately answered by cranking out seven hits and seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Four hits from Meagan Tolleson helped lead the way for the Patriots over Searcy 9-3. Megan Adams led the Patriots to victory in the circle. She allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out three. The Patriots totaled 13 hits throughout the win. Tolleson, McKinsey Glausier, Hartley Charlton, and Kyndell Bailey each managed multiple hits for Patriots.

In game 2, Searcy once again jumped out to an early start, scoring three in the first inning. The Patriots’ bats fell silent for the first two innings until Tolleson sparked the Patriot offense knocking a triple through the right field gap, driving in Kyndell Bailey and Megan Adams. Charlton and Kyndel Williams then each singled driving in two more runs to take a 5-3 lead. The score would stay the same until the 5th when the Patriots added three more runs after a leadoff double by Winsley Brothers. Tolleson, Emerson Miller, and Charlton all picked up hits in this inning to help lead the Patriots to an 8-3 advantage.

Charlton also led the Patriots in the field, holding the Lions at bay and working out of several jams.

She pitched a complete game, allowing 11 hits and just four earned runs, while striking out six and walking one. The Patriots would go on to add four insurance runs in the 7th off the bats of Williams, Miller, Adams, and Bailey. The final score would tally up to a 12-6 victory for the Patriots over the Lions. Altogether, the Patriots once again collected 13 hits.

Emerson Miller, Meagan Tolleson, Hartley Charlton, and Winsley Brothers all had multiple hits with Tolleson and Miller each earning three hits to lead the Patriots. Emma Skoff caught all 14 innings on the night earning 9 putouts and allowing just 1 pass ball.

Marion will look to continue their hot streak as they take on Brookland at 6:30 in the Bearcats tournament to take place at Jonesboro’s Southside Softball Complex.

From the Marion Patriots