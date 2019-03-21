Bryan Golden

Two years later, his second company also failed. His third corporation has done rather well, however.

• Dr. Seuss’s first children’s book was rejected by 23 publishers; the 24th publisher sold six million copies of it.

• Howard Hughes Sr. was forced to abandon his first oil well because he couldn’t drill through the hard rock. He then founded Hughes Tool Co. and invented a rock drill that became the foundation for the family fortune.

• R.H. Macy went broke with his first three drygoods

stores. These are just a few

examples of what the mind can accomplish. The people in these examples didn’t possess anything that you don’t have. Whether you realize it or not, you have unlimited potential.

Your only limitations are the ones you impose upon yourself.

The application of these principles will touch and improve every aspect of your life. You can live without limits!

Bryan Golden is a syndicated columnist and author. His popular, nationally syndicated weekly newspaper column, Live Without Limits, is avidly read and elicits a steady flow of enthusiastic comments from its loyal followers.