are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Free Tax Prep at Dominion World Outreach Ministries –

3700 I-55 North, Marion on Tuesday, March 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For appointments call 901-415-2790 during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Thursday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Joint WMCOC/Marion COC Business After Hours –

Resorts & Events Thursday, March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Motivated Authors Spotlight Showcase –

Saturday, March 30 at the West Memphis Civic Center from noon to 3:30 p.m.

• New Mt. Zion Basketball Tournament – Saturday, March 30 at 12 noon open to the community in the Amos French Fellowship Hall located at 975 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis. Some of West Memphis High School players will be playing in this 3 on 3 basketball event.

$3 donations are requested for entry. There will also be food, fellowship and fun.

Please come out for a great time!!! Everyone is invited.

• Tip-A-Cop – Tuesday, April 2, from 5:30 until 8 p.m., at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 303 Angelo’s Grove, Marion. Local law enforcement will be volunteering as your wait staff donating 100 percent of their tips to Special Olympics Arkansas.

• Free Tax Preparation at the West Memphis Public Library –

Open until mid April when tax season is over, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

For appointments call Yvonne Howard at 901-433-4334.

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride –

Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon. 4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides.

$40 entry fee, kids 12 and under $20.

Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, e-mail madison. marioncoc@outlook.com or visit marionarchamber.org to register.

• Hope House Ministries Food Give Away – Friday, April 12. Please call for your appointment on Monday, March 25, 2019. 870-7324902.

• DeltaARTS Show Opening for Jimpsie Ayres & Jeanne Seagle – Friday April 12 at ASU Mid-South.

• Marion Church of God –

Selling tickets for a fish plate. The fish will be cooked on Friday, April 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. You can dine in or get your plates to go at 1745 Hwy. 64, Marion. They are $12 each. For more information contact Shirley Miller at 870-636-0415.

• 40 & 8 Monthly Fish Fry – Every Third Friday of the month (April 19). Fried catfish with all the fixin’s plus live music. Take out orders call 870-7350866.

• 38 Special at East Arkansas Community College – Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets go online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext.

352.

• St. Michael’s Catholic School Annual Wine & Cheese Auction – Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Loft in Crawfordsville. Call or come by the school office for tickets at 870-735-1730.

• 4th Annual Sultana Disaster Conference and Symposium – Saturday, April 27.

• DeltaARTS presents “Art on the Levee” – Saturday, April 27 at Waverly Plantation at 5 p.m.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization soliciting public comments – Concerning the Metropolitan Transportation Plan. This initial public comment period will end on May 1. Please contact the MPO at 796 W.

Broadway, West Memphis if you have comments or questions concerning this document. You may also call, fax or e-mail us at 870-735-8148; fax no. 870-735-8158. The current MTP may be reviewed at the MPO office, the MPO’s web site at wmats.org or at the following locations: West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis; Office of the Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion; Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion; Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis; Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion; or Woolfolk Library, 100 Curne, Marion. Also on the MPO web site, wmats.org, there is a link to a short survey regarding transportation issues in Crittenden County.

Please visit our web site and fill out the survey online.

• Memorial Day Tribute –

West Memphis and Crittenden County residents are invited Tuesday May 21st at 6 p.m. to the West Memphis Civic Center to pay tribute to all of our heroes who served in the United States Military that are no longer with us. If you have a relative who served and has passed that you would like to have recognized and receive a certificate please pick up a form from the VFW, American Legion or the 40 & 8. For more information call Anita Bell 870-636-8000 or James Pulliam 901-490-3186.

Drop off information at Crye-Leike, 1225 Hwy. 77, Marion from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday or mail to Rhonda Standridge, 1940 Waverly Rd., Proctor, AR 72376 or email RHONDA6411 @

yahoo.com.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs.

Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

Foster Grandparents Needed – Be a mentor to a child from learning to read, to one-on-one tutoring and a friend. For more information call Rose Trosper, director, Foster Grandparent Program at 870-930-2240 or 800-6806950 or e-mail rtropser@eaaaa.org .

• Free breakfast – Every second Saturday of each month, 8 to 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Edmondson. Rev. K.C.

McKenney, pastor.

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs