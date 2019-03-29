Arkansas and the early days of Aviation

The twentieth century opened up a new frontier for innovation and adventure: the skies.

With the first successful airplane flight of Orville and Wilbur Wright in 1903, airplanes began making rapid advances that would change transportation forever.

Aviation had come to stay, and Arkansas would play an important early role with World War I.

The first recorded airplane flight in the state took place in May 1910 when James C. Mars flew his small biplane for a crowd in Fort Smith. There were some efforts to start building planes in Arkansas, but these efforts faltered.

Most of the early advances in Arkansas aviation would come from the military. Once planes became practical, the military implications became clear. The army had quickly became interested in airplanes and worked with Orville and Wilbur Wright for pilot training and purchasing airplanes.

The army was employing pilots for reconnaissance missions as early as 1911. The 1st Aero Squadron was organized on March 5, 1913, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the army’s first aviation squadron. As the number of pilots grew, by March 1914, the Aviation Section of the Signal Corps was established within the army. Eventually, aviation separated into its own branch. By the end of 1915, the squadron consisted of 300 pilots and support technicians and more than fifty aircraft, mostly scattered Martin T tractor planes, Curtiss R-2 biplanes, and Curtiss JN-3 “Jenny” biplanes.

World War I created a massive surge in aviation in the state.

The Army Air Corps consisted of only 55 planes on the eve of the war, and the nation needed to build up fast.

Once the United States entered the war in 1917, the army looked to establishing a training school and air field in Arkansas. The relatively centralized location of the state, close proximity to training fields in Texas, the mild climate, and the lack of mountains all worked in the state’s favor for training pilots.

Both Pulaski and Lonoke counties sent in bids to the War Department to become the home for the air field.

Lonoke County offered 960 acres near a railroad junction not far from Lonoke itself. The army accepted, and Eberts Field was established in November 1917.

Eberts Field was named for Captain Mechior Eberts, who was an Arkansas native and a West Point graduate.

Eberts had been an early army pilot when he was killed in a plane crash at an air show in New Mexico six months earlier. Construction began in December and was completed in one month at a cost of $1.83 million (or about $30.6 million in 2019 dollars). Pulaski County, however, did not lose out entirely. The Little Rock Intermediate Air Depot, later known as Adams Field, opened in 1917 and worked closely with Eberts Field for pilot training..

Pilots and support crews started arriving before housing was even finished. Officers stayed in private homes in Lonoke while enlisted men slept in the local school gymnasium. After army training centers in San Antonio, Eberts Field became the busiest flight school in the nation. Thousands of planes came in and out of the small air field. Most of the pilots trained on the Curtis JN-4 biplane.

At one point, hundreds of planes could be seen flying across Lonoke County, often in formation. British pilots, invited by the United States Army, sometimes flew in and out of Eberts Field as part of their pilot training programs as well. Just before the first class of student pilots was to graduate, the war in Europe ended. The armistice of November 11, 1918, brought a welcome peace but spelled the end of Eberts Field.

The post continued to operate for a few more months. Some air mail experiments with delivery of copies of the Arkansas Gazette were attempted at Eberts Field in 1919. Regular Arkansas air mail routes would not become available until the mid-1920s. Meanwhile, aviation continued to expand across the state in spite of post-war military cutbacks. Various cities began constructing their own air fields while private aviation firms and passenger airlines began operating and some Arkansas colleges began offering aviation courses.

Eberts Field was closed in 1919. The site today is a golf course. The Little Rock Air Depot gradually expanded in the years after World War I and was bought by the City of Little Rock in 1930.

It is today the site of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Today, aviation continues to a large role in the state’s economy, from both military and civilian efforts. Little Rock Air Force Base has operated for decades and the state is also home to aircraft manufacturing. After more than a century of flight, aviation employs thousands of people and provides millions of dollars in economic activity in the state.