blades.

As he landed out of my vision, I decided that probably wasn’t the best idea. Now not only was it out of reach, it was also out of sight.

I called my nearly 13-year-old strapping young man into the room. He moaned and groaned the whole way, complaining about the stench, but a few wellplaced

compliments and

putting on airs of lady- in-distress bolstered his helpfulness.

“Roll this on its side and shake it,” I commanded, as if my plan had no chance to fail.

He shot me a sideways look but commenced bouncing and shaking that thing like a teenager

It would have been funny if I weren’t so angry.

I just bought that appliance. I have been beaming every time I walk past because I stalked Facebook Marketplace for years — YEARS — before I found an acceptable ice maker at a decent price to replace the one that bit the dust in 2014.

Literally two days later, the dumb mouse goes and dies in the thing.

I can’t return it. I mean, I guess I could, but the fellow who sold it to me looks like an ice sculpture and has been involved in MMA fighting, so I wouldn’t want to make him mad.

Additionally, I had invited my in-laws to babysit my children in our house while we were gone. I had zero intention of leaving the rotting remains reeking throughout their visit.

We decided to upend the ice maker, at which time an enormous amount of water from the inside drain gushed out onto the tile floor. I sighed and sent someone for towels.

Meanwhile, I torqued and twisted and burned a bunch of calories trying to break a few more bolts.

Finally, in victory, plastic bags at the ready, I lifted the bottom off the appliance and saw… Nothing.

You could have written a comic bubble over my head, “Huh?!”

How can a dead thing disappear?

Well, after all that shaking, it ended up hidden in a dark corner, which we located after some sorcery involving the flash and a very disturbing iPhone video of the nooks and crannies.

I am pleased to report that I both removed the undocumented alien and also reassembled the machine.

I had some hesitation as to whether it would work again because, a) I may or may not have broken a small piece, and b) the fan had not been working for some time due to the, um, blockage, which could have led to overheating of the compressor.

However, my husband just came in here and shoved ice down my shirt as evidence that it is, in fact, making ice.

I’m sure he thought he was being cute. I’d be angry if I weren’t so pleased with myself.

The question at present is philosophical. Can we now ever actually enjoy ice from that machine, knowing what has transpired within?

We better. Because we all know good and well ain’t nobody replacing that sucker again for a long minute.

If the good Lord shines his face down upon me, perhaps I will never have to disassemble it again either.

I’d so much rather be getting a pedicure.

Dorothy Wilson lives in Marion with her husband Chris as they enjoy all the adventures life with their seven children provides. In addition to her monthly column in the Marion Ledger, reprints of her previous columns appear in the e-edition of the Times, online at www.theeveningtimes.

com.