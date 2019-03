Diamond Pats Win Big

The Marion Patriots baseball team came back from an 8-1 deficit to beat El-Dorado 12-8 with a big 9 run 6th inning to win “Battlin’ in the Break” over Spring Break in Magnolia. In the championship game, Peyton Lawhon went 3-3 with 2 RBIs, and Hayden Hodge went 2-3 with 3 RBIs. Daedrick Cail, Hayden Hodge, and Braeden Wolford received All-Tournament awards for their outstanding performances throughout the week.

Photo courtesy of MSD