our faith must be to trust in Him regardless of how long it takes for His plan to culminate.

In case you were wondering, we finally reached our destination in Arizona. Looking back, while the journey was long, it sure was worth what awaited us at the end. If your journey seems long today, just remember, you don’t travel alone.

HE is with you! And He knows where your journey is going. All you have to do is surrender it all to Him.

All to Jesus I surrender, All to Him I freely give; I will ever love and trust Him, In His presence daily live.

I surrender all, I surrender all.

All to Thee, my blessed Savior, I surrender all.

“Today, Lord, give me confidence that you have a plan for my life.

Help me trust that you haven’t forgotten me, and give me the faith to surrender my journey to you.”

Dr. James L. Nichols, Jr. is Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church, in Marion, Arkansas.