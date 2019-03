Good Behavior Dance Party

Students at Marion Math, Science and Technology Magnet were rewarded for good behavior during the third nine-week grading period with a dance party, complete with two DJs, last week. MST Assistant Principal Raphael Smith (left) and Principal Ali Weimer got the fun started with a tutorial on the Chicken Dance. The youngsters tried dancing the YMCA and the Twist while many took a snack break from all the fun.

Photos by Mike Douglas