The Journey

“And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”

Philippians 1:6

In 2010, our family drove a motorhome across the state of Arizona on a mission trip. Talk about a long journey!

In fact, it took a lot longer than we planned.

It was the most boring drive. The landscape was nothing more than a collection of cactuses, sandy dirt, and dried up bushes. We didn’t think we would ever reach our destination.

On a more positive note, we had some nice experiences along the way. We met a lot of nice people. We stopped by the Painted Desert. We hiked in the Petrified Forest. We peered over the edge of the Grand Canyon. We even made a detour to see a giant meteor crater. But that drive!! All the sights in the world couldn’t make up for that drive.

That’s the way life seems sometimes. We know the destination we seek. We can see it in our mind’s eye. We even have some pleasant experiences along the way, but the longer our journey lasts, the more we think it’s up to us — in our own strength — to reach our destination.

Poet Dylan Thomas captured this tension when he wrote: Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

And rage we do! We wonder if God has forgotten us. We start to doubt there will be an end to our struggles.

Before long, the journey begins to wear on our faith. Like a former parishioner once told me, “Preacher, I don’t know if I see the light at the end of the tunnel or if that’s a train about to run me over!”

Yet, the Bible promises hope. It says that the Lord has a plan for your life. This means that the Lord isn’t caught by surprise when bad things happen to you.

He isn’t shocked when you make mistakes. His love is greater than your failures, and His strength is stronger than your struggle. The Bible, in Philippians 1:6, reminds us that the Lord’s plans are always for our benefit.

The Apostle Paul — who wrote Philippians — told the early Christians that he was “sure of this.” Other Bible translations use the word “confident.” How confident are you that God has a plan for your life?

Moreover, Paul says that “[Jesus] will bring [this plan] to completion.”

Wow! Let that sink in.

Not only does Jesus have a plan for your life, but he is working that plan.

Not for a minute will Jesus stop working for you! It may take longer than expected, but then again, His timeline moves at a different pace than ours.

The proper response of