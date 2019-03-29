The Mouse in the Machine

Y’all.

I can’t even.

I found a mouse in my brand new stand-alone ice maker today.

The day before my relaxing leave-thekids- at-home vacation began, Baby Girl woke up batting at her ears so forcefully she left scratches on her face.

So I squeezed a quick visit to Phillips Family Healthcare into my stuffed schedule, where they confirmed, yes, Baby Girl chose this most inconvenient day to sprout ear infections in both ears.

She’s in good company. A decade ago, my husband and I scampered off to Puerto Vallarta for a few nights, and her sister decided that was a great time to burst an eardrum from infection.

These Wilson girls and their need for attention, right?!

Well I no sooner stepped one foot inside the threshold of my old house when my son burst into the room, shirt over nose, eyes wide.

“MOM! The new ice maker stinks!” he yelled. An elder sibling contradicted him, “It’s not the ice maker, Dummy!”

I agreed, the room did stink like a dead animal… And don’t call each other names.

We had dished out some serious poison cakes the other day, and I just prayed to the most gracious Holy God that rodents had not died in my walls again this year. Little did I know what adventure spawned from that prayer. It’s like God laughed and said, “I’ll see your dead-rodentsin- the-walls and raise you!”

The ice maker hummed along as if all were well.

I foolishly thrust my nose into its machinery and came up sputtering and hacking.

“It’s most certainly the ice maker,” I announced through stinging tears, to the surprise of the elder name-caller.

At the point during the day that I should have been sitting in a massage chair dangling my feet soaking in warm, bubbly water, I resigned myself instead to a socket driver and a star-bit.

I don’t know why I expected it to be easy.

I removed six hex nuts and a metal wall like a pro. Still happy in anticipation, I held my breath and ducked my head into the innards of the small machine.

I saw nothing.

Undeterred, I gingerly parted large bundles of cords and hoses, shining my phone light into the depths as I could.

I spotted the recently- deceased critter, meeting his demise in between the plastic blades of the fan, but success never felt so ambiguous. The fan sat in the bowels of the machine, accessible neither from the back, where I was, nor from the front.

To make matters worse, I proceeded without a plan and nudged the little stinker out of the