• ASU Mid-South Career Expo –

Thursday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Joint WMCOC/Marion COC Business After Hours –

at Mound City Delta Farm Resorts & Events Thursday, March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Motivated Authors Spotlight Showcase – Saturday, March 30 at the West Memphis Civic Center from noon to 3:30 p.m.

• New Mt. Zion Basketball Tournament – Saturday,

March 30 at 12 noon open to the community in the Amos French Fellowship Hall located at 975 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis. Some of West Memphis High School players will be playing in this 3 on 3 basketball event. $3 donations are requested for entry. There will also be food, fellowship and fun. Please come out for a great time!!! Everyone is invited.

• Tip-A-Cop – Tuesday, April 2, from 5:30 until 8 p.m., at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 303 Angelo’s Grove, Marion. Local law enforcement will be volunteering as your wait staff donating 100 percent of their tips to Special Olympics Arkansas.

• Free Tax Preparation at the West Memphis Public Library – Open until mid April when tax season is over, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

For appointments call Yvonne Howard at 901-433-4334.

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon.

4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides. $40 entry fee, kids 12 and under $20. Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, e-mail madison. marioncoc@outlook.com or visit marionarchamber.org to register.

• Gigantic Rummage Sale –

Saturday, April 6 from 7 a.m.

until 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at West Memphis Christian School, 1101 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Clothing of all sizes, housewares, toys, linens, furniture, Holiday decor and much more is available. Rain or shine. Many thanks for the support of Christine’s Emporium and the community.

• Hope House Ministries Food Give Away – Friday, April 12. Please call for your appointment on Monday, March 25, 2019. 870-7324902.

• DeltaARTS Show Opening for Jimpsie Ayres & Jeanne Seagle – Friday April 12 at ASU Mid-South.

• Marion Church of God – Selling tickets for a fish plate. The fish will be cooked on Friday, April 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. You can dine in or get your plates to go at 1745 Hwy. 64, Marion. They are $12 each. For more information contact Shirley Miller at 870-636-0415.

• 40 & 8 Monthly Fish Fry – Every Third Friday of the month (April 19). Fried catfish with all the fixin’s plus live music. Take out orders call 870-735-0866.

• 38 Special at East Arkansas Community College – Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets go online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

• St. Michael’s Catholic School Annual Wine & Cheese Auction – Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Loft in Crawfordsville. Call or come by the school office for tickets at 870-735-1730.

• 4th Annual Sultana Disaster Conference and Symposium – Saturday, April 27.

at 5 p.m.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization soliciting public comments – Concerning the Metropolitan Transportation Plan. This initial public comment period will end on May 1. Please contact the MPO at 796 W.

Broadway, West Memphis if you have comments or questions concerning this document. You may also call, fax or e-mail us at 870-735-8148; fax no. 870-735-8158. The current MTP may be reviewed at the MPO office, the MPO’s web site at wmats.org or at the following locations: West Memphis City Hall, 205 S.

Redding, West Memphis; Office of the Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion; Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion; Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis; Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion; or Woolfolk Library, 100 Curne, Marion. Also on the MPO web site, wmats.org, there is a link to a short survey regarding transportation issues in Crittenden County. Please visit our web site and fill out the survey online.

• Memorial Day Tribute –

West Memphis and Crittenden County residents are invited Tuesday May 21st at 6 p.m.

to the West Memphis Civic Center to pay tribute to all of our heroes who served in the United States Military that are no longer with us. If you have a relative who served and has passed that you would like to have recognized and receive a certificate please pick up a form from the VFW, American Legion or the 40 & 8. For more information call Anita Bell 870-636-8000 or James Pulliam 901-490-3186. Drop off information at Crye-Leike, 1225 Hwy. 77, Marion from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Monday-Saturday or mail to Rhonda Standridge, 1940 Waverly Rd., Proctor, AR 72376 or email RHONDA6411 @yahoo.com.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-514-5577.

• After School at Risk Program – Total Deliverance Cathedral Church is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the following locations: Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper M-F at 3:15/snacks at 4:15-5 p.m. Saturday and days of no school from 12 until 1:15 p.m. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree, supper from 7:45/snack 8:309:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./snacks at 1:15 p.m.

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin, supper M-F after school at 4:15-5 p.m./snacks at 5-5:30 p.m. Whole Truth Church, 524 2nd St., Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7:30-8:15 p.m./snacks 8:158:45 p.m.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties.

Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S.

25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N.

7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates in Earle –

Crittenden County Health Department, 841 Ruth St., Earle. Office hours are the first Wednesday of the month and every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birth Certificates are $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates are $10 ($8 for each additional copy).

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3

for children.

• Families in Transition –

provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide “Safe Dates” Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in “Safe Dates”, please contact Nyya Denson at 870-732-4077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• G E M Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E.

Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H.

Polk Dr., Marion.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis.

Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 S.

14th Street in West Memphis.

The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m.

snack, Monday-Friday.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus.

Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally.

Assistance is available Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center –

Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program.

Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

Saturday, April 27 at Waverly Plantation