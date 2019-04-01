• Spring Sports Registration —

At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. It’s that time again. Spring Sports Registration is underway. If your child likes variety, the Boys & Girls Club offers it. Games are scheduled where kids can play multiple sports. Call or come by to ask how you can get sports fees as low as $50/sport. Come by the Club, 990 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis, or call 870735-1658. Sign-ups are underway for Volleyball (ages 8-18), Baseball (boys, ages 6-13), Soccer (co-ed, ages 3-14) and Softball (ages 6-14). ***

for the J.W. Rich 2019 Spring Softball season. Stop by the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., to sign up. Play is open to girls ages 4 to 12 (must be 4 before the start of play). $50 annual membership dues are also required if not already paid). For more information, visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club’s Facebook page. ***

• 3rd Annual Marion Countryside Ride — Saturday, April 6 at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon. 4 mile, 14 mile and 45 mile rides. $40 entry fee, kids 12 and uner $20. Entries received before March 27 will include event T-shirt and lunch. Call the chamber at 870-739-6041, email madison.marioncoc@outlook.com or visit marionarchamber. org to register. ***

Saturday, April 13, in Nashville, Tenn. The run includes a 5k, 10k, Regions Smitty 15k, and Lee Company Glenn Wunder Mighty Mile. Runners will gather at Metro Center and begin starting at 7am. Money raised will benefit The Jason Foundation, a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide awareness and prevention. This non-profit organization provides free educational and awareness programs that equip young people, educators, parents, and the community with the resources to identify and help at-risk youth. All racers will receive t-shirts for the event and all finishers will be honored with a medal. Free Purity ice cream will be available for all participants after the Dash. Winners of the men’s and women’s 5k, 10k, and 15k races will receive a one-year supply of Purity ice cream. Register to race or volunteer at www. dash4good.com. Visit www. jasonfoundation.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help young people who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide. ***

• Sporting Clay Shoot —

Saturday, March 30, at the Great River Lodge, in Proctor. Four-person team competition, and individual competition in Junior (ages 13-18) and Adult (18 and up) divisions, plus a 12-and-under “BB” competition. Prizes for each category. Registration deadline is March 22, and space is limited. For more information, call (870) 400-4000, (870) 636-2627, or visit www.wmcs. com/sporting-clay-showdown. ***

• CASA 5K — Need a new year’s goal? Want to support a great organization? Start getting ready for the 3rd annual CASA 5K. Details are still being finalized but the event is set for May. CASA (Court Appointed Special Avocates) of the Arkansas Delta is a multi-county nonprofit that helps children in crisis, particularly those in the foster care system. For more information, find CASA Arkansas Delta on Facebook.