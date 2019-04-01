Let Nu-Way help open your pool

Time to get EGGcited!

Hop over to Woolfolk Public Library this weekend for an Easter Egg Hunt!

Crittenden County Library System Spring is here, and the Easter Bunny cannot wait to hop back to Marion!

Woolfolk Public Library’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Crittenden County, is set for Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Library (100 N. Currie Street, Marion).

We invite children ages 12 and under and their families to join us for an egghunting extravaganza!

There will be 1,500 eggs to hunt, prize eggs, games, crafts, free books, and tattoos.

The Easter Bunny himself will make an appearance for photos, so don’t forget to bring your camera!

The egg hunt will be di-

vided by age, so everyone will have a chance to get plenty of eggs. The hunt will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. so be sure to bring your basket and join us for an “eggs-tra” fun time!

If you have any questions or need additional information, please call the Library at

870/739-3238.

From Cassey Clayman