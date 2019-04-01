MYSA tryouts this week

Players invited to showcase skills ahead of draft

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Registration has ended and tryouts will be held this week for the 2019 Marion Youth Sports Association baseball season. All tryouts will be held at the Marion baseball complex.

The 3-4 year-old tee-ball league will not have a tryout. There will be a blind draft to fill those rosters.

Monday (today) will be the tryouts for the 5-6 year-old tee-ball league.

Registration will take place beginning at 6 p.m., with tryouts beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Black Field.

On Tuesday April 2, will be 6-8 year-old coach pitch league tryouts. Registration will take place beginning at 6 p.m., with tryouts beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Black Field.

On Thursday, April 4, the 9-10 year-old kid pitch league will have their tryouts. Registration will take place beginning at 6 p.m., with tryouts beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Red Field. On the same day, tryouts for the 11-13 year-old kid pitch league will be held, immedately following the 9-10 year-old tryouts.

Registration will take place at 6:30 p.m., with tryouts beginning at 7:15 p.m., also on the Red Field Please Note: Players do not have to attend tryout to be placed on a team.

Players that can not attend tryout will be placed in the blind draft.

By the Evening Times Sports Staff