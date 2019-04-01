Stellar Postseason Run Ends For Razorbacks

Lady Hogs end NIT bid with loss to TCU

arkansasrazorbacks.com FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ stellar postseason run through the SEC Tournament and WNIT came to an end on Thursday night in an 82-78 loss to TCU in front of 5,287 fans at Bud Walton Arena.

The Lady Razorbacks wrap up an impressive season under second-year head coach Mike Neighbors with a 22-15 record that includes reaching the SEC Tournament Championship finals for the first time in program history.

Seniors Malica Monk, Bailey Zimmerman, Raven Northcross-Baker and junior Sydney Stout wrapped their Razorback careers in the game. Monk scored 1,302 career points, had 303 rebounds and dished out 369 assists in her four seasons. She was one of three players in double figures with 18 points in her final game.

Chelsea Dungee paced Arkansas with 22 points going 3-for-4 from distance while Jailyn Mason added 17 points and hit four 3-point field goals for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks and Horned Frogs were locked in a tight game throughout until TCU’s Amy Okonkwo sank a 3-pointer with under a minute to put the visitors up five. Okonkwo iced the game down the stretch with seven free throws to add to her career-high 36 points.

The Hogs led 44-39 at the half but TCU clawed back into the game in the third and outscored Arkansas by six in the fourth quarter to end the Razorbacks’ season.

Game Notes:

•Arkansas Starters: Alexis Tolefree, Malica Monk, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Chelsea Dungee •Arkansas closed the first quarter hitting 6-of-7 shots to lead 25-18 after the first 10 minutes.

•Three players, Jailyn Mason (12), Chelsea Dungee (11), & Malica Monk (11) were in double figures in the first half.

•Arkansas had six 3-point field goals in the first half.

•Arkansas is 16-7 in WNIT games.

•Malica Monk scored 18 points and was in double figures for the 27th time this season and the 70th time in her career.

•Jailyn Mason had a season- best 17 points and was in double figures for the 14th time of the year and 43rd time in her career.

•Chelsea Dungee’s 22 points was her 34th double figure game of the season, the 27th game in which she led the team in scoring and her 19th game of the year with 20+ points.

•Arkansas shot better (44.6%-38.8%), made more 3-point field goals (10-7), had more assists (15-12), blocks (5-3), steals (9-7) and committed fewer turnovers (12-15) than TCU.

For more information about Arkansas women’s basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.

com/RazorbackWBB.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at Coach-Neighbors.com.

From the Arkansas Razorbacks